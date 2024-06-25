Four Razorback medalists qualify for Paris Olympic Games

EUGENE, OR. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – In a short span of time during the fourth day of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials four Razorbacks secured medals in their respective events and qualified for the Paris Olympic Games.

Each performance by silver medalist Rachel Glenn and a trio of bronze medalists in Chris Bailey, Jarrion Lawson, and Taliyah Brooks had a nerve-racking moment to overcome in order to fulfill an Olympic dream.

Glenn, a silver medalist in the high jump, needed a third attempt clearance at 6-4.25 (1.94) to garner the runner-up position behind Kentucky’s Charity Hufnagel, who set a career best at that height.

Multiple champion Vashti Cunningham had a jump-off for third place with Nebraska’s Jenna Rogers, as they both cleared 6-3.25 (1.91). Cunningham claimed the jump-off to make the Olympic team.

Stationed in lane 9 for the 400m final, Bailey executed his race plan as he equaled his career best of 44.42 to finish in the bronze medal position behind Quincy Hall (44.17 PR) and Michael Norman (44.41).

In eighth place at 200m (21.83), Bailey moved through the curve and was in fifth place at 300m (32.70). Then his effort in the final 100m enabled him to make his first Olympic team.

Finishing behind Bailey were Vernon Norwood (44.47) and Bryce Deadmon (44.61).

Lawson needed a big final round leap to move from seventh place to a top three position. His opening round leap of 26-3.75 (8.02) remained his best effort for five rounds.

His final attempt measured 26-10 (8.18) and moved into third place a quarter of an inch ahead of USC’s Johnny Brackins. Jeremiah Davis of Florida State won the event with a 26-11 (8.20) while Florida’s Malcolm Clemons also had a mark of 26-10, with a secondary mark of 26-5 (8.05).

None of the long jumpers have meet the Olympic Games standard to date, so world rankings will likely determine their status.

The heptathlon top three was determined in the final event, the 800m. Anna Hall won the race in 2:04.39 to complete her overall victory with 6,614 points. Michelle Atherley posted a time of 2:06.68 as runner-up in the race, but finished fourth overall with 6,391 points.

Brooks set a career best time of 2:13.39 for 916 points as her overall score of 6,408 was a career best as well to place her third overall. Chari Hawkins produced a career best of 6,456 points as the silver medalist.

Opening the second day of the heptathlon with the long jump, Brooks had the second best mark of 20-7.75 (6.29) for 940 points. She started with a foul, then hit a mark of 19-4.75 (5.91).

Brooks’ improvement in round three moved her from 10th to second in the event and the overall lead with 4,801 points through five events.

The heptathlon javelin had the same scenario with Brooks producing a career best of 135-4 (41.24) in the third round for 691 points. It improved her previous mark of 118-4 (36.06). She moved to third overall with 5,492 points.

In the opening round of the 3,000m steeplechase Arkansas alums Krissy Gear and Logan Jolly advanced to the final on time.

Jolly ran in the first heat, posting a time of 9:33.91 to finish seventh and claim the last time qualifier for the final. Gear clocked 9:30.92 to place sixth in the second heat.

Racing in the 5,000m final, alum Lauren Gregory finished 13th with a time of 15:44.09. Elle St. Pierre won the race in 14:40.34 with Elise Cranny runner-up in 14:40.36. Karissa Schweizer finished third in 14:45.12 over Florida’s Parker Valby in fourth at 14:51.44.

Qualifying in the men’s 110m hurdles had Jamal Britt cruising to a career best of 13.07 to win his heat and produce the second best time behind a 12.92 by Grant Holloway.

Razorback Elijah Morris ran 13.57 in placing seventh in the same heat with Britt. Alum Matthew Lewis-Banks posted a 14.31 ninth in his heat.

The next two days are rest days at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Competition resumes on Thursday.

Arkansas Schedule | 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials

DAY 7 – Thursday, June 27, 2024 Evening Session

16:30 800m M R1 16:55 Discus Throw W Final 17:00 High Jump M Q Kason O’Riley 17:01 110m Hurdles M SF Jamal Britt 17:23 1500m W R1 Nikki Hiltz 17:51 200m W R1 Jada Baylark, Brittany Brown, Rosey Effiong 18:18 Long Jump W Q Tara Davis-Woodhall 18:20 400m Hurdles M R1 Khallifah Rosser 18:45 Discus Throw M Q 18:49 400m Hurdles W R1 Anna Cockrell, Rachel Glenn, Shamier Little, Dalilah Muhammad 19:18 3000m Steeplechase W Final Krissy Gear, Logan Jolly 19:33 200m M R1 Lance Lang 20:03 5000m M R1

