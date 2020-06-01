Four Ravens that could have a breakout season in 2020

The Ravens 14-2 season last year was, statistically, one of the best offensive seasons in NFL history. The regular season win-loss record was the best in franchise history and, frankly, there's really only room to go down - on paper - for the Ravens in 2020.

But individually, there are a few players that could take a big step forward this upcoming season. Here are four players who are going a bit under the radar that could impress.

EDGE, Jaylon Ferguson

Ferguson might be the player on this list the Ravens would benefit the most from getting a breakout season from.

As the team's No. 2 pass-rusher last season, he played in 14 games (nine starts) and had 2.5 sacks. He made 31 combined tackles and had nine quarterback hits.

Now with Matthew Judon playing under the franchise tag, a productive season would give the Ravens a legitimate second pass-rusher off the edge to compliment Judon on the other side. His potential increase in production isn't just based on Ferguson's development from year-to-year, either.

The Ravens made vast improvements to the front seven over the offseason and added veterans Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, as well as rookies Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. With an improved interior rush, Ferguson could reap the benefits and have a breakout second season.

If he does, not only will the Ravens have one of the best secondaries in the NFL, they'll have one of the best defensive fronts, too.

WR, Miles Boykin

Boykin is maybe the easiest answer on this list. Not only does Boykin expect to have a breakout season, the Ravens expect him to as well.

But it won't come easy for the second-year, 6-foot-4 wideout.

He had just 13 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns last season, which placed him eighth on the team in targets and receptions. Just two players ahead of him on the list, Hayden Hurst and Seth Roberts, departed in the offseason.

The Ravens also added wide receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche in the third and sixth rounds, respectively, in April's draft and then drafted running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round. Simply, there might not be a lot of targets to go around.

And, with Marquise Brown now healthy in his second season, Boykin will have serious competition for targets in a monster year for his career outlook in Baltimore.

ILB, Patrick Queen

Queen is the likeliest rookie to break out on the Ravens, and for good reason.

He was the team's first pick at 28th overall, at the biggest position of need on the roster. He'll be handed an immediate starting spot and will play behind three big defensive linemen in Brandon Williams, Campbell and Wolfe.

Defensively, the Ravens ranked 20th in the NFL in yards-per-carry (4.4) and 21st in sacks (37) last year, both numbers which should improve in the 2020 season. Queen should be the one to reap the benefits of that immediately.

With a defensive line that's vastly improved from a year ago, Queen - a three-down linebacker - should boost the Ravens' front seven both in the run and pass game.

RB, J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins requires a bit of an exception to make this list.

His 2019 season at Ohio State was one of the best in Buckeyes' history. He had 301 carries for 2,003 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and scored 21 rushing touchdowns. But while his time at Ohio State screamed immediate starter in the NFL, he was drafted by one of the few teams in the league where that's not abundantly clear.

He'll join the depth chart behind Mark Ingram and with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to compete for touches out of the backfield. That's no easy task for the Ravens to manage.

If, however, the Ravens manage the backfield's touches successfully, there's an opening for Dobbins to seize a bigger role in the backfield than some might expect.

Make no mistake, the Ravens didn't spend the 55th overall pick on a player to sit him on the bench. As to how much he'll see the field depends on both Ingram's play and Dobbins' development, though.

But if Ingram, who had 1,018 yards last season on 202 carries, doesn't see the ball as much, there's an easy path to being a prominent figure in the Ravens' backfield.

