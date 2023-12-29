Four ranked teams among those leading the Big 12 pack as conference play begins

Baylor's Sarah Andrews is the lone player on the roster from the Bears' last Big 12 championship team in 2022. The 10th-ranked Bears open conference play on Saturday at No. 5 Texas.

Conference play gets underway on Saturday and the Big 12 will have No. 5 Texas hosting No. 10 Baylor in a game that will be aired by Fox. Are the Longhorns and Bears the teams to beat in the Big 12? Not if the other 12 teams have anything to say about it.

Here are the newest power rankings:

1. Texas

What to know: In the past two seasons, Texas has won a Big 12 tournament title (2022) and a Big 12 regular-season title (2023). Can the Longhorns sweep both championships in its final season in the league?

2. Baylor

What to know: The Bears only have one player remaining — senior guard Sarah Andrews — from its last Big 12 championship team. That regular-season title was won during the 2021-22 campaign.

3. Kansas State

What to know: Kansas State won its last conference title in 2008 after finishing in last place in the Big 12 standings the year before. The No. 11 Wildcats had the Big 12's second-worst record last season, so perhaps another leap is in order.

4. TCU

What to know: Off to a 13-0 start and ranked No. 23 by the AP, the Horned Frogs and new coach Mark Campbell have put last year's dismal 1-17 showing in Big 12 play behind them. TCU has never won a Big 12 title.

Iowa State's guard Emily Ryan (11) lays up the ball around West Virginia's guard Ja'Naiya Quinerly (11) during the fourth quarter at Hilton Coliseum Sunday, Jan 2, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.

5. West Virginia

What to know: West Virginia shared the Big 12 championship with Baylor in 2014, but it hasn't finished higher than second place since. Can a team that's currently undefeated and ranked 25th contend this season?

6. Kansas

What to know: Back in 1997, Kansas won the first-ever Big 12 championship. The Jayhawks haven't been able to match that feat since. All-time, KU has actually lost a conference-high 303 times in Big 12 play.

7. Iowa State

What to know: A key member of Iowa State's 2023 Big 12 tournament title team has returned. With senior guard Emily Ryan back, Iowa State looks to chase its first conference championship since the 1999-00 season.

8. Oklahoma

What to know: Oklahoma shared the Big 12 title last year but the Sooners' championship defense is in trouble. A recent loss to Southern has made a season-opening win over then-No. 12 Ole Miss a distant memory.

Oklahoma State 's Head Coach Jacie Hoyt celebrates with the team after a womenÕs college basketball game against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Monday, Nov. 6, 2023., in Stillwater, Okla. (Mitch Alcala for the Oklahoman)

9. Oklahoma State

What to know: Despite being a founding member of the Big 12, the Cowgirls are still searching for their first conference title. Oklahoma State also has never finished in second. Is this the year for Jacie Hoyt's bunch?

10. Texas Tech

What to know: Texas Tech won three of the first four Big 12 championships. Those were the good ol' days in Lubbock, though. Texas Tech last posted a winning record in conference during the 2012-13 season.

11. BYU

What to know: BYU won two West Coast Conference championships since 2016, with the second of those titles earned in 2022. The Cougars, however, are no longer in the WCC. BYU is one of four newcomers in the Big 12.

12. Central Florida

What to know: Picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason poll, UCF does bring a championship pedigree to the table. The Knights won the American Athletic Conference's championship just two seasons ago.

13. Houston

What to know: Houston has won two conference championships in its history, but the Cougars have actually moved twice since they were last crowned while competing in Conference USA in 2011.

14. Cincinnati

What to know: The reality is that the Bearcats have nowhere to go but up during their first year in the Big 12. In each of its last two seasons as a member of the AAC, Cincinnati finished in last place.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Who are the league's contenders?