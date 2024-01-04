Four Rams are selected to NFC Pro Bowl team with hopes of missing it for Super Bowl

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hands the football to fellow NFC Pro Bowl player Kyren Williams. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

The Rams are back in the playoffs — and four key players who helped them get there were voted to the Pro Bowl Games.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, rookie receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams made the event, which will be held Feb. 4 in Orlando, Fla.

Rams players, of course, would like to be preparing for the Super Bowl at that time.

The Rams, currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC, play the regular-season finale Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. They will begin the postseason as either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed, depending on the outcome of the games this weekend.

Coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that Carson Wentz would start in place of Stafford, one of several starters who will be held out of the game to rest or heal.

Stafford, 35, made the Pro Bowl for only the third time in 15 NFL seasons. He made it as an alternate in 2014 when he played for the Detroit Lions and in 2021 with the Rams, but did not play in the latter because he was preparing for the Super Bowl.

This season, Stafford played through hip and right thumb injuries to pass for 26 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions. His outstanding play since returning from the thumb injury spurred the Rams to six victories in their last seven games and a return to the playoffs.

Donald, 32, has made the Pro Bowl 10 consecutive seasons. The three-time NFL defensive player of the year has eight sacks, and his presence has enabled rookies Kobie Turner and Byron Young to thrive.

Nacua, 22, is within four catches and 29 yards receiving of establishing NFL rookie records. Nacua, a fifth-round draft pick, has 101 receptions for 1,445 yards and five touchdowns.

Williams, 23, has rushed for 1,144 yards and has scored 15 touchdowns in 12 games. The second-year pro has eclipsed 100 yards rushing six times.

Ben Skowronek, a third-year pro, is a second alternate on special teams.

