Four Raiders players to watch Sunday vs. Broncos

The Raiders haven't been great playing in Denver recently. Oakland has lost five of the last six games in Denver, with quarterback Derek Carr especially struggling to find form in the Mile High City.

That's a tough spot to rebound from a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams. While all eyes will be on the Raiders franchise quarterback, the Silver and Black needs help from several others to avoid an 0-2 start.

Oh, and they'll have to battle high altitude and high temperatures. It's expected to be 92 degrees on Sunday afternoon, making it a tough two-step against the elements and a ferocious Broncos defense.

Here's a look at four Raiders to watch (other than Carr) on Sunday afternoon at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

WR Amari Cooper

The most talented Raiders receiver hasn't produced to his ability in recent games. He had less than 10 yards receiving in five games last season, and repeated that feat Monday night against the Rams. He had one nine-yard catch on three (!!!) targets. That isn't good enough for a player of his ability, which led many to question why he isn't getting more looks, more opportunities, and more specific plays called for him. This was a question last year and it rolled right into 2018, despite a new coaching staff.

Cooper isn't one to stand up and demand the gosh-dang ball, please. His wants to continually create separation and make the most of opportunities given. Martavis Bryant's re-signing should help clear space for him.

Cooper is subject to significant attention and frequent double teams even still, but must find ways to fight through it and produce. He can't just be a decoy all year. He's capable of taking over games, and the Raiders certainly hope that starts Sunday.

LT Kolton Miller/RT Donald Penn

Kolton Miller's NFL debut and Donald Penn's NFL debut (at right tackle) came in Week 1 against the Rams. Both guys stood strong in that one, allowing zero sacks and just two quarterback pressures each in that game. One problem: The Rams' best defensive linemen play inside. The Broncos' best come off the edge.

Von Miller primarily rushes off the left, pitting him against Penn. That leaves Bradley Chubb and Kolton Miller squaring off in a battle of first-round picks, though the defensive pair could certainly switch.

Either way, the Raiders' offensive tackles have their hands full against such a dynamic pressure generators.

Miller seems to be growing in confidence every week, yet focused more on technique than the magnitude or emotion of a particular matchup. That should help keep him cool under pressure.

Penn's adjusting to the right side well thus far, and is a determined individual who wants to maximize his remaining time in the NFL.

These matchups are must-follow moments in this game. Giving Derek Carr time to work is imperative, and the Raiders are counting on the outside flanks to hold strong.

RB Marshawn Lynch

There's still plenty of Beast Mode in Marshawn Lynch. It's obvious how he has run in limited opportunities this season. The combination of elusiveness and determination remains, with 31 of his 41 yards against the Rams coming after contact. He only ran 11 times, a number that should go up in coming weeks.

While Jalen Richard is turning into a potent receiving option, Lynch brings the pain and power required to run well.

Jon Gruden will continue sharing the workload among several backs, but Lynch is the top guy and should receive an increased carry count starting in Denver, even in the heat.

DT Maurice Hurst

Maurice Hurst is a rookie, and has only been a Raider since the NFL Draft's fifth round in April. That said, he might have the most experience in Paul Guenther's defense on Sunday among prototypical defensive tackles.

That position group has gone through an injury plague, with Justin Ellis headed to injured reserve and P.J. Hall ruled out against the Broncos.

Veterans Johnathan Hankins and Clinton McDonald were signed off the street on Tuesday. Brian Price was claimed off waivers from Dallas roughly two weeks back.

Others can play inside on passing downs, but the bigger guys must stand tall in other moments.

Hurst played 42 snaps in a heavy rotation last week, and should be called upon as much or more against the Broncos. He's a solid run defender and pass rusher, and needs to help the defensive interior remain stout under dire circumstances. It's tough, maybe unfair, to expect from someone so green. Hurst has great talent, and needs to come through while the rest of the position group gets up to speed.