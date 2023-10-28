Four quick thoughts of Notre Dame and Pittsburgh football game

SOUTH BEND − Four thoughts following Saturday’s game between No. 14 Notre Dame and Pittsburgh, won by Notre Dame, 58-7, at Notre Dame Stadium.

∎ Special teams for Notre Dame again were special. The last time out, it was a 99-yard kickoff return by Jadarian Price that sealed the win over USC. On Saturday, a Chris Tyree punt return got it going.

Tyree broke no fewer than four tackles up the middle of the field while keeping those running-back legs going and breaking away for an 82-yard score. It didn’t decide the game, but it reinforced that the Irish could score in other ways if needed. In that first half, it was needed.

∎ How do you follow the best college football game of your life? For Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, you deliver maybe the best first half of your college football life.

Watts earned national defensive player of the week honors against USC (seven tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one touchdown). He then delivered two interceptions, a team-high three tackles and one tackle for loss in the first half.

Some offensive coordinator somewhere might want to game plan for No. 0 on the Irish defense. He’s good.

∎ Eighty seconds remained on the pregame clock when it was announced that Notre Dame would be without starting cornerback Benjamin Morrison. The sophomore surprisingly missed his first game of 2023 with a strained quad. Jaden Mickey worked in Morrison’s place. He nearly had a pick-six in the first half and a near-pick/pass breakup early in the second half, then had a 43-yard pick-six on Pitt’s second drive of the third quarter.

Mickey wasn’t Morrison (who is?), but he played like he belongs. Same for Mickey’s backup, freshman Christian Gray, who had a sweet tip and grab interception.

∎ Maybe it was bouncing back off the bye week or the less-than-competitive opponent, but there was a definite lack of energy/intrigue around this one.

That’s what you get after that four-game run of high-stress night games against ranked/undefeated teams. Even when the Irish kicked a field goal to end the first half and go up 17-0, this one felt like it was over. Not the same juice as the last four games.

The Irish (7-2) better get used to it. The regular season’s final three games – at Clemson, Wake Forest and at Stanford – don’t carry the same must-see cache. Must-win? Of course.

