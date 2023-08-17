Four questions ready to be answered as high school football season kicks off in Savannah

With the high school football season starting this week it's time for talking to end and playing to begin. Players, coaches and teams are ready to prove what they can do. Here's a look at four questions about Savannah-area high school football that will be answered.

Will Benedictine make a run at a three-peat as Class 4A State champions?

The short answer is yes as Danny Britt has built a program that just reloads, rather than rebuilds. BC lost some talent to graduation, most notably Za'Quan Bryan, the defensive back/receiver who was named the All-Greater Savannah Football Player of the Year and is now playing at Minnesota.

But BC, which enters the season ranked No. 1 among Class 4A teams in the state by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has a wealth of talent coming back led by senior quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, who has committed to Florida State. Leading rusher Na'Seir Samule returns and senior Ack Edwards is expected to be another key offensively as the running back returns from an injury that cut his junior season short.

Benedictine celebrates after the Benedictine and Cedartown GHSA 4A state championship football game at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Benedictine defeated Cedartown 14-13.

Jacobe Ward, the junior right tackle with offers from a number of Power 5 programs, anchors the offensive line. And the defense is stocked at linebacker with seniors Wilkes Albert and Bryce Baker playing alongside junior Third Scroggins — all three were first-team All-Greater Savannah picks last year.

Cadet fans are looking forward to a matchup with another defending state champion as Class 5A winner Ware County comes to town to face BC at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 8.

How will two of the top quarterbacks in the nation close out their careers in Savannah?

It's amazing to think that a small town such as Savannah is home to two of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the country in Kromenhoek and Calvary Day's Jake Merklinger. Both are poised to finish their prep careers in style.

Quarterback Jake Merklinger runs passing drills with the offense during practice at Calvary Day School.

Both are ranked among the consensus Top 10 quarterbacks in the country by recruiting site. Kromenhoek helped lead BC to its second straight state crown last year in his first year as a starter — and has the talent and experience to do it again.

Merklinger, who has committed to Tennessee, is a four-year starter for the Cavs and has helped lead his squad to a pair of quarterfinal playoff runs and one semifinal appearance over the last three seasons. With a plethora of talent to work with at receiver — the talented signal caller is ready to take his team to the next level.

How will new coaches in the Greater Savannah area do their first year at the helm?

There are a number of first-year coaches in the area, including Loren Purvis at South Effingham, Steven Smith at Johnson and Bud Tolliver at Savannah High. Purvis was a former OC with the Mustangs and starts his first job as a head coach looking to lead the program back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, when he was running the offense.

Smith has been an assistant at Johnson for the last five seasons and takes over a squad that lost 22 players to graduation. He aims to continue the turnaround that started when Kenderrick Bonner took over in 2018, as the Atom Smashers hope to contend for a playoff spot.

Tolliver takes over a team that has reached the playoffs just twice since 1993, with the most recent coming in 2017. He's establishing a close relationship with his players and is looking to change things over the long haul with a program that has new facilities and hope.

Savannah High football coach Anthony "Bud" Tolliver.

Which public schools can take the next step?

Benedictine, Calvary Day and Savannah Christian have been the top football programs over the past decade in the Greater Savannah area, and public schools are trying to keep pace.

Jenkins was the last Savannah public school to make a deep playoff run when Jason Cameron, now the Calvary offensive coordinator, led the Warriors to the Class 3A state semis in 2019. Tony Welch has interest in the program growing as he tries to lead the Warriors to their eighth straight postseason appearance in his third season in charge.

Matt LeZotte has done a great job at Richmond Hill in his previous eight seasons with the Wildcats, including a Class 6A state semifinal run in 2019.

Effingham County seems to be turning the corner under John Ford, with back-to-back playoff appearances in his first two years as head coach. Look for the Rebels to contend for a Region 2-6A title once again.

New Hampstead is a public school on the rise in the Savannah area as Kyle Hockman starts his fifth season leading the program. The Phoenix have gone toe-to-toe with some great teams in the last few years and are looking to make their fourth straight playoff appearance. Look for New Hampstead to improve once again and take the next step under Hockman.

New Hampstead coach Kyle Hockman sets up a play during practice.

