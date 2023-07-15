Four questions for Ole Miss heading into SEC Media Days

Jul. 15—OXFORD — SEC Media Days are right around the corner, which means we're less than two months away from the start of the 2023-24 college football season.

There are more than a few questions to be solved before Ole Miss (8-5, 4-4 SEC in 2022-23) takes the field against Mercer on Sept. 2. Here are a few to keep an eye on as the league's media congregates in Nashville.

Who is going to be the quarterback? And when will we know?

If it seems like this was a similar question to one everyone had last year, it's because it is. This time, however, it's a different set of circumstances.

Heading into last season the battle was between Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart, neither of whom had a ton of college experience (though Dart started games as a freshman at USC and Altmyer played most of the Sugar Bowl).

This fall, Dart returns having started 12 of 13 games last season; he threw for 2,974 yards, ran for another 614 and had 21 total touchdowns.

Added into the fold are Spencer Sanders — a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and former first-team All-Big 12 pick — and LSU's Walker Howard, himself a former four-star recruit.

Adding even more intrigue to the room is Austin Simmons, a four-star previously in the 2025 class who reclassified to 2023 and will play for the Rebels in the fall.

Last season, the Rebels alternated between Dart and Altmyer for a few games before Dart was named QB1.

Dart, by all accounts, had a stellar spring and showed mastery of the offense. Is it Dart's job? Will it be an open competition that lasts into the season, and will Dart and Sanders both end up starting games? Is there any scenario where Howard or even Simmons jump both veterans?

The quarterback room at Ole Miss is always one to keep an eye on, and this year might the most intriguing.

What are the expectations usage-wise for Quinshon Judkins?

Judkins set the Rebels' single-season rushing record and rushing touchdown record with 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns, respectively.

He did it all as a true freshman and is poised to be among the best backs in college football once again this fall.

Judkins had by far the heaviest rushing usage of any Ole Miss back under head coach Lane Kiffin — his 274 carries were 122 more than the next closest rushing attempts leader in any of the three seasons under Kiffin (Matt Corral had 152 in 2021).

Zach Evans and his 936 yards are gone. Ulysses Bentley IV returns have injuries shortened his first campaign with the Rebels after transferring from SMU. Four-star freshman tailback Kedrick Reescano will be in the room as well.

Will the carries be more split this fall like they were in previous seasons? Will Judkins still far-and-away be the team's leader in rushing attempts, or will some of those carries turn into receptions?

How different will the defense look schematically?

Pete Golding is Ole Miss' new defensive coordinator, meaning the 3-2-6 base formation from the last few years is mostly out the window. Golding ran a 3-4 base defense with the Crimson Tide, but it often contained multiple looks.

How does the Rebels' current personnel fit with what Golding has done historically?

While at Alabama, Golding's top pass rusher, Will Anderson, was a combination defensive end/outside linebacker. Anderson was one of the best players in college football and was the third pick in 2023 NFL Draft.

Who on the Rebels best fits that role? Is it Khari Coleman, who had 4.5 sacks last season? Is it one of the new transfers? And how do all of the defensive backs fit into the new scheme? Will it be man-to-man or zone based? There's a lot to keep tabs on.

Can all the new transfers gel at the crucial spots quickly enough?

Transfers are nothing new for Ole Miss in recent seasons — Kiffin has thrived at attracting talent through the transfer portal and has found key pieces for the team at nearly every positional group.

Can the Rebels strike gold once again? This season's schedule isn't quite as forgiving as it was a year ago in its early portions. Can a brand-new group of receivers likely led by transfers ease into things seamlessly? Can all the new defenders transition into a defense that even the team's veterans are still learning?

