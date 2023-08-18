Four questions heading Into Auburn’s final scrimmage on Saturday

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze finally chose his team’s starting quarterback for the 2023 season on Thursday, ending a long, and at times nauseating, process that started when Freeze took over in November of 2022.

Transfer Payton Thorne officially unseated incumbent starter Robby Ashford for the role of the Tigers’ signal caller after a strong camp in which he demonstrated “strong leadership and understanding of the offense” according to Freeze.

Despite the Quarterback competition finally coming to an end, coach Freeze and the Auburn staff have some important decisions to make in the coming days before the team hosts UMass to open the season. Four major question marks still stand.

Who is Payton Thorne going to throw the ball too?

The last time Auburn had a receiver eclipse 900 yards Apple’s newest phone was the 5s, the nation’s number one single was a song about Macklemore shopping for discounted clothing, and the college football decided its championship game through a flawed computer algorithm. 10 years later, Apple is up to its 15th iPhone, Macklemore has dropped off the face of the earth, college football decides its championship game through a flawed committee system, and Auburn has still not had a receiver eclipse 900 yards (although Seth Williams did come close a few times).

Auburn has always been a run-first offense, but the inability to find consistency at a premium position in the pass-heavy modern football landscape is alarming. This year’s group of pass catchers will look to change that, and each individual has the opportunity to do so.

The current depth chart is jumbled, and Saturday’s scrimmage provides a final opportunity for guys like Jyaire Shorter and Shane Hooks to stand out and command a large snap share come September 2.

What can we expect from the Offensive Line?

While wide receiver production has been the Tiger’s biggest offensive pitfall over the last decade, the inability of the offensive line to play at a high level has been an even bigger issue recently. This year Auburn will start three transfers on the unit, with Dillon Wade (LT) and Gunner Britton (RT) providing the bookends and Avery Jones (C) beefing up the middle.

Jones comes over from East Carolina where he helped the Pirates rush for the 54th-highest YPG in D1 last year. Britton’s former school, Western Kentucky, was 2nd in all of D1 in Pass YPG a season ago.

The two guard spots will be taken by players that were on the roster in 2022. Kam Stutts, who had a PFF grade of 60.8 in 2022, will most likely man the right guard spot. The battle for left guard could be decided after Saturday’s scrimmage, with Tate Johnson and Jeremiah Wright competing for the final spot.

Can Austin Keys put together a good enough showing to win the inside linebacker job?

When Austin Keys transferred from Ole Miss to Auburn there was plenty to be excited about for Tigers fans. The former highly touted recruit made plenty of impactful plays from multiple positions when he was on the field.

The key part of that statement is “when he was on the field”.

Keys’ is good enough to play every down, but past injuries and his inability to stand out among a crowder linebacker room have made the coaching staff weary of handing him the keys (bad pun alert) to Auburn’s defense. If Keys doesn’t stand out in Saturday’s scrimmage, a good showing from Larry Nixon III or Cam Riley could complicate things.

How will the running backs be used?

It is pretty clear Auburn’s best players on the offensive side of the ball through camp have been their running backs Jarquez Hunter and Brian Battie are both going to be major parts of the offense in 2023.

While Hunter is going to be the starter and see the majority of the snaps, Battie, Damari Alston, and Jeremiah Cobb all possess different skill sets that should get them on the field. Saturday’s scrimmage should provide some further clarity on how the offense will look.

