Four Queens crowned at MAC Championships; Clinton takes 2nd as a team

Apr. 30—ELDRIDGE — Four Clinton River Queens became champions on Tuesday afternoon at the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships at North Scott High School.

Along with their four championships, the Queens took second place as a team with 18 total points, only behind Pleasant Valley who had 19.5. North Scott, Bettendorf and Central DeWitt rounded out the top five.

Clinton was led by junior star Sescie Haan who worked her way to the championship round against Pleasant Valley's Lauren Masengarb. Haan's dominance carried over and she took down the Spartans number one player and avenged a loss from earlier in the season. She is now a MAC champion.

Haan was not done either, battling in number one doubles play along with sophomore Maddie Rowden. The duo did not have an easy road, winning round one 2-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-7). In the second round it also went three rounds but they were able to get the win over DeWitt's Izabelle Pierce and Brooke Bloom.

Haan and Rowden took care of business in the championship round, defeating North Scott for another first place finish.

Freshman Elizabeth Grinnall came in as the two seed in number three singles and she won every single match she played, defeating Pleasant Valley's Jordan Ingram in championship 6-4 and 6-3.

Lou Gonzalez and Josie Srp were the final queens to take first, winning number three doubles. They had to battle but they were able to get the win over Pleasant Valley for the championship.

The Queens finished top four in every other spot. Katie Atkinson and Nora Brown took third in their respective singles brackets while Maddie Rowden, Lou Gonzalez and then the duo of Grinnall and Atkinson took fourth.

"It was so much fun to see them all believe and have such great confidence as they played," Clinton head coach Cindy Rasche said. "For me, as a coach, I just need to say God is awfully good to me and gives me very wonderful, righteous kids and a wonderful coaching staff. I am so blessed."

Clinton will now prepare for the postseason and work their way to the state tournament later in May.