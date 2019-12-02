Four programs that benefit from Ole Miss' coaching transition

C3m3l3ne9md6dtmb2a4o

AP Images

Matt Luke is out at Ole Miss after three seasons as the Rebels’ head coach, and uncertainty will take hold in Oxford as the program searches for its next head coach. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at four programs that could benefit from the Rebels’ coaching change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Ole Miss recruits react to Matt Luke's dismissal

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

ARKANSAS

Misery loves company, so Arkansas, which is conducting a coaching search of its own, will welcome a change at a fellow SEC program that targets the same level of recruits. If nothing else, this will even the playing field for a program that get ill afford to fall further behind its geographical peers on the recruiting trail. Both programs have targeted mid-level prospects in the state of Tennessee and will likely go head to head in that region next cycle. The Rebels grabbed two semi-highly regarded Arkansas-based prospects in the form of wide receiver Jadon Jackson and offensive lineman Darius Thomas in 2019.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ARKANSAS FANS AT HAWGBEAT.COM



AUBURN

Cornerback Eric Reed Jr., Ole Miss’ top-ranked commit, has serious interest in Auburn and has visited campus on multiple occasions, including a trip to Saturday’s Iron Bowl. This will certainly help the Tigers land Reed on signing day, but the impact extends beyond one prospect. The Rebels find themselves battling Auburn for four-stars in Mississippi, Alabama and beyond almost every season. Ole Miss’ second coaching change in three years stands to help the Tigers reach into Mississippi for talent in 2021, as Mississippi State also seems to be less than stable at the time being.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUSPORTS.COM



MISSISSIPPI STATE

Read More