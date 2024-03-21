Four problems from 2023 losses Josh Heupel can fix in Tennessee spring football practice

Coach Josh Heupel said he’s challenged his Tennessee football players to not repeat mistakes of last season.

He should follow his own advice in spring practice.

The Vols had a good 2023 season. They went 9-4, including a Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa.

But frustrating losses to Florida, Alabama, Missouri and Georgia derailed their chances at any serious contention for a College Football Playoff berth.

Several factors contributed to those letdowns, but a leading reason can be pinpointed in each loss.

Those problems are fixable, and now UT has time to address them in spring practice.

Here’s a major issue in each of the Vols’ losses last season and how they must fix it before it resurfaces in the 2024 season.

FROM VOLS VAULT 88 years before NIL, Tennessee boosters paid its star player. A bigger scheme followed.

This problem in loss to Florida must be fixed

Problem then: UT didn’t have a viable backup at center last season.

So when All-SEC center Cooper Mays missed the Florida game, his replacements and therefore the offense struggled with pre-snap penalties and inconsistency. UT lost 29-16 to a Florida team that didn’t even make a bowl game.

Question now: Who will be Mays’ backup in 2024?

Ollie Lane, last year’s emergency substitute, exhausted his eligibility. Dayne Davis, another emergency option, is still on the roster, but UT needs a better option. Addison Nichols, who was preparing to take the torch from Mays, transferred to Arkansas.

Redshirt freshman Vysen Lang appears to be an obvious answer at backup center. He’s practiced with the starting offense while Mays nurses a minor injury. But Lang’s attention could be divided because he may be a prime candidate at the vacant left guard spot.

Freshman William Satterwhite, an early enrollee, is also getting reps at center in his first spring practice.

This problem in loss to Alabama must be fixed

Problem then: UT didn’t have enough playmaking receivers.

UT built an early lead against Alabama, thanks in part to Squirrel White’s 39-yard TD catch and Ramel Keyton’s 30-yard reception. But Alabama pass coverage clamped down in the second half, when no Vols receiver had a catch beyond 10 yards.

UT lost 34-20 to Alabama because it lacked depth at receiver after Bru McCoy was lost to a season-ending ankle injury two games prior.

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (11) during UT spring football practice on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Question now: Does UT have a game-breaking receiver?

White has big-play potential. McCoy, once he returns from the injury, is a physical and reliable receiver. But they need help with an explosive playmaker on the outside.

Tulane transfer Chris Brazzell could fill the void. Dont’e Thornton, a 2023 Oregon transfer, could find his groove in Year 2 with the Vols.

Maybe Kaleb Webb or Chas Nimrod make a big leap. Five-star freshman Mike Matthews and four-star freshman Braylon Staley are getting reps with the No. 2 offense.

Regardless of the answer, it’s a lingering question for a receiving corps that dominated in 2021 and 2022 but slumped in 2023.

This problem in loss to Missouri must be fixed

Problem then: UT linebackers struggled mightily in a dreadful 36-7 loss at Missouri.

Running back Cody Schrader torched the Vols with 205 yards rushing and 116 yards receiving, feasting on poor pass coverage and poor tackling.

Middle linebacker Elijah Herring particularly struggled. But his fellow linebackers, mostly young and inexperienced, didn’t fare much better.

Question now: Are these linebackers still an Achilles heel a year later?

That’s a looming question for new linebackers coach William Inge, who was hired from Washington after a CFP national title game appearance.

Herring is back. So are Arion Carter, Jeremiah Telander, Kalib Perry and Jalen Smith. However, Carter is out during spring with an injury.

BYU transfer Keenan Pili is the easy answer here. He suffered a season-ending injury in the 2023 opener, and UT never fully filled his role. But multiple linebackers must improve so the group’s success doesn’t hinge on the health of one player.

This problem in loss to Georgia must be fixed

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel with defensive backs Boo Carter (23) and Jakobe Thomas (30) during UT's first spring football practice on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Problem then: There were too many issues to name in a 38-10 loss to Georgia. But allowing the Bulldogs to convert 9-of-13 third downs and score TDs in all five red-zone trips were near the top of the list.

It was a bad day for UT’s secondary, which was picked apart by Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

Question now: Can UT rebuild secondary for a better version in 2024?

All five starters are gone, either exhausting their eligibility or transferring. That could be good or bad, depending on the play of their replacements.

Oregon State transfer Jermod McCoy, Temple transfer Jalen McMurray and MTSU transfer Jakobe Thomas must fill key roles. Experienced backups Jourdan Thomas and Andre Turrentine must slide into starting positions.

Young talents like Rickey Gibson, Jordan Matthews, Cristian Conyer and John Slaughter also are vying for spots. Freshman Boo Carter also could get into the mix.

UT should hope that the competition is too fierce to settle on starters by the end of spring practice. The Vols need a wider rotation with more options, especially to prevent breakdowns like the Georgia game.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football spring practice: Josh Heupel faces these problems