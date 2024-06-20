Four Premier League Players Lazio Should Target This Summer

With no more fixtures to play and some players preparing for the Euros in Germany, Lazio’s hierarchy will be assessing any potential acquisitions to make in the near future. The team certainly needs strengthening in a number of key areas of the pitch if the club are to improve on their 7th-place finish in the league next season.

While Lazio supporters will be desperate to see their side competing at the top end of Serie A next time around, there is an evident gap that needs to be closed if one of Italian football’s biggest clubs is to get back to its glory days. A distinct lack of quality in the squad has seen the club fall behind the likes of Bologna and Atalanta while catching up with rivals like Inter Milan, Roma, and Juventus needs to be the main objective this summer. It’ll take time, though.

The Premier League Is Worth Looking At

Widely regarded as the best league around, should Lazio's recruitment team need to make some shrewd additions, then the Premier League is a competition worth looking at. Not only do fans around the world watch it every week, but it's also home to an abundance of talented professionals who would surely jump at the chance to play in Italy and for Lazio.

In more recent times, we’ve seen the likes of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori swap English football for the beauty of the Italian game, but more professionals could follow their lead in the coming months. At some of the major English clubs, an array of interesting options are deemed surplus to requirements. Likewise, some of the smaller sides in the league possess talented players who could make a real difference to this Lazio team.

So, with that in mind, let’s assess a selection of Premier League players Lazio’s hierarchy should target this summer.

Vinicius Souza Has Been Relegated With Sheffield United

LUTON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 10: Vinicius Souza of Sheffield United celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road on February 10, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

If Lazio is looking at defensive midfield players, then Vinicius Souza should surely be a candidate. The Brazilian has been one of the only positives for Sheffield United this season, with the newly-promoted Blades struggling in England’s top flight and subsequently being relegated to the Championship once again. Despite shipping 104 goals during the campaign, it could’ve been far worse for Sheffield United if they didn’t have Vinicius Souza within their ranks. Signed from Belgian club Lommel, the aggressive midfielder made the third most tackles (125) in the Premier League and is widely regarded as being far too good for Championship football. At the age of 24, and with plenty of room for growth, Souza’s a player who could be attainable for Lazio.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah Is A Top Talent

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS – DECEMBER 12: Eddie Nketiahof Arsenal in action during the UEFA Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal FC at Philips Stadion on December 12, 2023 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

In the same way that Tammy Abraham was forced to search elsewhere for more first-team opportunities away from Chelsea, Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah is likely to have to do the same. The talented striker has been occupying the substitutes bench for most of the season due to the form of Kai Havertz, making him undoubtedly frustrated at his lack of playing time in North London. The English striker has shown glimpses of his undoubted ability at times, though, and he wouldn’t command big wages compared to some of the Premier League’s huge earners. For Lazio, the 24-year-old makes a lot of sense.

Wilson Odobert has Big Potential

BURNLEY, ENGLAND – APRIL 02: Wilson Odobert of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Turning out for another one of the Premier League’s relegated sides in Burnley, Wilson Odobert appears to have a bright future in the game. The 19-year-old winger was previously part of PSG’s academy system before eventually joining Troyes and then being snapped up by the Clarets ahead of the Premier League campaign. Unfortunately, they failed to secure their survival in the top flight, but Odobert troubled numerous defences and showcased his obvious potential at times. While he does need to work on his end product, the young Frenchman contributed to five goals, scoring three, and has the ability to do even better in the future.

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah Could Be An Option

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – MAY 15: Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 15, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Two years ago, Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah was playing fairly regularly for the Blues, and he looked like a defender the club could rely on for years to come. Injuries and new managerial appointments with fresh ideas have resulted in the 24-year-old’s chances being fairly limited in more recent times, though. As a result, the versatile defender is expected to depart Stamford Bridge in the near future and earn a move that will see him play more minutes elsewhere. Chalobah is comfortable on the ball and fairly quick, resulting in reported interest from German giants Bayern Munich in the past. Now, though, given his limited game time, moves to such huge clubs appear to be off the table. Still, for a club like Lazio, which is potentially aiming to acquire the services of hungry players with a point to prove that they also have decent sell-on potential, Trevoh Chalobah fits the bill.

Other Potential Premier League Targets For Lazio

Other Premier League players whom Lazio should target this summer include Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Donny van de Beek (Manchester United), Djed Spence (Tottenham), Joel Matip (Liverpool), and Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa).