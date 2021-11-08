Four potential Celtics trades for Ben Simmons: Analyzing how likely Boston would be to pull the trigger

The Athletic’s Shams Charania recently linked the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers via potential interest in trading for disgruntled point forward Ben Simmons, with Charania noting any such deal would require the including of Celtics star Jaylen Brown in return.

And while that suggestion went over like a ton of bricks among Boston fans and analysts alike, it did not rule out the possibility of such a deal getting done involving other possible options of contracts to be included. There are some significant obstacles to any such deals based on what we know about the two teams — least of which is GM Daryl Morey lowering his asking price — but it is not beyond the pale to think the Cs have interest for a different package for Simmons.

Any such deal would need about $26 million in salary going back; let’s take a look at some of the more obvious possibilities.

Shams: ‘Celtics have engaged in conversations’ with 76ers on potential Ben Simmons trade https://t.co/vQE6Z0hT8r — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) November 8, 2021

Jaylen Brown, (insert player to get to $26m)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

As many have noted, if James Harden and Kawhi Leonard didn’t get it done, Simmons most assuredly won’t either. Add to that the many league sources from connected team reporters suggesting the front office has no interest, and it’s safe to say this has nigh nil chance of happening.

Al Horford ($27m)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It might have slipped your mind, but the Horford-in-Philadelphia experiment went badly. Like, as badly as these things go, for the most part — not happening as well. Maybe if you involve a third team interested in a rejuvenated Horford’s services.

Marcus Smart, Josh Richardson, (insert player to get to $26m)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

This one would make financial sense, but recall that Philly moved J-Rich to Dallas for Seth Curry. We doubt this one makes sense for them, save for a third-team route as with Horford.

Marcus Smart, Josh Richardson, and Robert Williams III ($29.1m)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

OK, we lied. If you include Timelord, they might bite on this package. But as with Brown, are the Celtics actually a better team for the trade giving up Williams, Smart AND J-Rich? We aren’t so sure.

