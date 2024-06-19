Four potential breakout players in Iowa State football's 2024 campaign

Iowa State football isn't exactly a team of unknowns.

According to ESPN's Bill Connelly, the Cyclones return the second-most production in the country overall, including 90% of its offensive output and 80% on defense. As a result, lots of familiar faces are going to be making big plays for Iowa State in 2024.

The Register has identified four players who are set for a breakout season if things go the right way. If they do, the Cyclones should be right in the mix for a Big 12 title in a wide-open race.

Here are those four potential breakouts:

Isaiah Alston, WR

Army wide receiver Isaiah Alston makes a catch against UTSA at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

You want to know how impactful this transfer from Army is? For years centered around the man-under-center, flexbone triple-option offense, the Black Knights ran out of the shotgun last season to try to get the ball into Alston's hands more. Unfortunately for the 6-foot-4 target, he played in just four games before sustaining an injury.

Yet in those four games, he averaged about 30 yards per catch and led the team in receiving yards for the season. Without him, Army is headed back to its traditional roots of the flexbone offense.

In Ames, Alston has a few talented guys in front of him in Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins. He likely will not lead the team in receiving yards with those two in the mix, but his size and big-play threat ability could result in more than a few touchdowns.

He's a potential game-breaker for the Cyclones and could be remembered for some huge moments.

Kyle Konrardy, K

Kyle Konrardy kicks a field goal during the Cyclones' spring football scrimmage on April 20 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Chase Contreraz is gone after a successful season with Iowa State. Konrardy made a statement in this year's spring game for the Cyclones. He drilled four of five attempts, three of which came from 40 or more yards out. His longest, from 42 yards, was kicked into the wind on a gusty April afternoon.

His range for field goals? On a good day, he can reach 60 yards comfortably, he told the Register. If that's the case, the Cyclones would be a threat to score once they reach the opponent's 45-yard line. We're talking about all-Big 12 potential here, maybe more.

"I'm very confident that I can do my job on the field," Konrardy said.

Darien Porter, DB

Iowa State defensive back Darien Porter stands for a photo during media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Aug. 4, 2023.

A former wide receiver was converted to a defensive back and is likely to draw some starts this season.

Does that sound familar?

It should, because TJ Tampa did that a couple of years ago and is now playing for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL.

Porter is stepping into some big shoes in the secondary after the loss of Tampa to the pros. Last season, Porter recorded 10 tackles and three pass deflections in limited action.

One area where Porter differs from Tampa is size. Tampa is 6-foot-1. Porter, at 6-4, could be tasked with covering some of the bigger red-zone threats out wide for this Cyclone defense at times. The Bettendorf alum has elite speed as a former track guy. He was the first Iowa high schooler to run the 400-meter dash in less than 47 seconds. His experience as a wide receiver could help him come up with those 50-50 balls and create turnovers from time to time too.

Porter has plenty of help in the secondary with Myles Purchase, Malik Verdon and Jeremiah Cooper all returning to the fold. Jontez Williams and Jamison Patton also will push for playing time. Even if Porter doesn't get a start, that speed on special teams is useful (he has three blocked punts in his career).

"My general football knowledge has grown immensely playing both sides of the football," Porter said. "It slows the game down. You can pick up on the things the offense or the receivers might be doing so you get an idea of what's coming."

Abu Sama, RB

Iowa State running back Abu Sama breaks free from the BYU defense on a touchdown run Nov. 11 in Provo, Utah.

We'll conclude with the obvious candidate.

Sama is an undeniable talent. The Southeast Polk alum averaged 7.3 yards per carry in his true freshman season and tallied six touchdowns. His speed is unmatched by nearly the entire roster as a former track and field star. His 276-yard, three-touchdown game against Kansas State in the snow will be remembered for generations.

Yet it feels like Sama hasn't even scratched the surface despite leading the team with 614 rushing yards last year. If he gets closer to a three-down role for the Cyclones, he could easily eclipse 1,000 yards on the ground.

With his speed, he also could be an important asset in the pass game should the Cyclones decide to utilize him there on screen plays to get him put in space and make guys miss.

If Iowa State decides to unleash Sama, he's an easy one to chalk up as an All-America candidate in 2024.

Eli McKown covers high school sports and wrestling for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at Emckown@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EMcKown23

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Four potential breakout players for Iowa State football in 2024