Four potential Boston Celtics targets as the 2021-22 trade market begins to heat up

With December 15th just around the corner and many if not most teams in the league interested as the Boston Celtics likely are in making moves on the trade market to improve their fortunes in the 2021-22 season and beyond, trade rumors are beginning to percolate.

On Monday, The Athletic’s NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on the state of the trade market ahead of Wednesday’s trade restriction expiry date, and a handful of potential trade targets who might be a good fit for what the Celtics need stood out. Boston will of course have to compete against the offers of an unknown number of teams which could drive up an ask, but there’s a good chance the roster looks considerably different before the 2022 NBA trade deadline passes, if not sooner.

Let’s take a look at some of the better options for the Celtics discussed by Charania.

Bryn Forbes - San Antonio Spurs

“The 6-foot-2 sharpshooter is averaging 12.3 points per game in the 12 games he’s played 15 or more minutes,” writes Charania.

If Boston is after shooting, they won’t find too many better options on an affordable deal — but that might make Forbes too costly of a trade if many teams are trying to secure his services.

Kevin Knox - New York Knicks

“Sources said teams are inquiring about Knicks forward Kevin Knox, who has played in just four games this season and has rival executives wondering the plan for the 22-year-old in New York,” suggests the Athletic analyst.

If Boston wanted to gamble on upside for something in the range of a second-round pick, Knox might make sense. He’s been something of a disappointment as a lottery pick — but could make for a compelling rehabilitation project.

Jerami Grant - Detroit Piston

“Jerami Grant is one of the most sought-after players in a potential trade, with the Lakers and Trail Blazers among the teams pursuing the Pistons’ versatile forward, sources said,” per Charania.

Grant would be an excellent third option, and the Celtics aren’t the only team who might think so. With his likely need for surgery on his thumb with a fairly long absence ahead, it might ease the ask for such a trade a little bit, but Boston would probably face stiff competition pursuing him.

Cam Reddish - Atlanta Hawks

“Rival teams are expressing interest in Hawks swingman Cam Reddish, but those teams believe Atlanta seeks a first-round draft pick for Reddish, sources said,” opines the Athletic NBA insider.

Reddish seems like a near-ideal option for the Cs to pursue with perhaps a little less in the way of competing interests and a lot of upside for more than the solid role player he is already. But do they have what the Hawks would want?

