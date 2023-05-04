Four positions of need for the Bucs after the 2023 NFL draft

The NFL draft has concluded and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up eight new players, but they didn’t fill every need they had on the roster.

There are still a few positions on the team that could use a starting player, and there are others still that are lacking in depth beyond the starting front. Here are four of those positions that the team still needs to address after its rookies from the draft process come in:

Left tackle

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted NDSU tackle Cody Mauch, but the team plans to play him at guard. As such, there is still a big hole at LT after previous Bucs mainstay Donovan Smith left for the Kansas City Chiefs. It appears likely that the Bucs will move Tristan Wirfs over to LT (though not entirely confirmed, it seems), so being able to play an actual left tackle instead of someone like Luke Goedeke would be quite valuable to the team.

Slot corner

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs also didn’t directly address the need for a slot corner in the draft, leaving depth behind Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis on the outsides very thin. It’s likely that 2022 draft pick Zyon McCollum will look to fill that spot, but the team could also use a quick replacement in free agency if the right deal came along.

Safety

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Having Antoine Winfield Jr. and Ryan Neal start is a good setup, but the depth behind them remains a concern for Tampa Bay. At the moment, there’s almost no one there, with new rookie CB Josh Hayes able to fill a role after playing safety in college and S Nolan Turner being available from the practice squad. It would benefit the Bucs to get one more player in the rotation here.

Quarterback

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Much like with safety, the issue here is depth. Jason Licht and the Bucs will likely look for a third quarterback, and it could be a veteran to bring a presence to the QB room much like the signing of QB Baker Mayfield does. It will be interesting to see who ends up being Tampa Bay’s third QB when training camp begins, but it’s clear that the team would like one instead of just having two on the roster.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire