Four points now a must - Clarke

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke: "There are no excuses when you lose a game 5-1. You have to take all the criticism that comes, you have to respond.

"The good thing for me is that we've been in this position before, I've always responded pretty well, this group of players have always responded well. So that's what we try to do."

On any comparisons to be drawn between the second game of these EUROs and the previous iteration, he adds: "We had to go to the second game at the last Euros with a similar idea.

"We still had an outside chance with the goal difference. This time, that little safety net is gone.

"We know that, so we have to get four points in the next two games."