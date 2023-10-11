Four players to watch when USC and Notre Dame football collide

SOUTH BEND — It's Notre Dame. It's USC. That's all that needs to be said for this one, still a classic college football rivalry, conference realignment aside.

Following are four players to watch as No. 21 Notre Dame closes out a run of four straight night games against four ranked/undefeated teams when No. 10 USC comes calling Saturday at a possibly rainy Notre Dame Stadium.

No. 10 USC (6-0)

RE JAMIL MUHAMMAD (10)

When you look at this rush end’s statistics through six games — Muhammad leads the Trojans in tackles for loss (10 for 42), sacks (six for 36) and quarterback hurries (six) you think, there’s a guy who was born to rush the quarterback.

Until you dig a bit deeper into his bio and realize that he once was a college quarterback. Truth.

A 6-foot-1, 250-pounder from Madison, Alabama, Muhammad originally enrolled at Vanderbilt as a quarterback, the position he played as a high school senior when he threw for 1,773 yards and 21 touchdowns and ran for 942 yards with eight more scores. Muhammad transferred from Vanderbilt following the spring of 2019 and spent three seasons at Georgia State as a converted defensive lineman.

Muhammad arrived at USC last spring and quickly earned the starting rush end spot, though he’s still listed as an OR alongside Anthony Lucas, whose stats don’t come close to Muhammad’s. USC’s defense is still suspect and sometimes sloppy, but Muhammad is someone that better be dealt with, or the former quarterback will make Irish quarterback Sam Hartman’s night a nightmare.

QB CALEB WILLIAMS (13)

No way could last year’s Heisman Trophy winner and unanimous first team All-American be just as good the second time around, good enough to chase both those honors again, right?

Not only is Williams Heisman-worthy good enough again, but he might also be better. That’s scary.

Williams currently leads the nation in pass efficiency (206.4), passing touchdowns (22) and points (172). He’s second in yards per pass attempt (10.96), seventh in total offense (324.3 yards per game) and eighth in passing yards (1,822). He’s run for a team-high six touchdowns, which means if the Trojans get close to the goal line, No. 13 is calling his own number.

The 6-1, 215-pound junior from Washington, who stunningly has another year of college remaining if he wants it, set nine single season USC records last year while becoming the program’s seventh Heisman Trophy winner. A big game against Notre Dame last November sealed it. A big game against Notre Dame this October may catapult him into the lead to becoming the second player in college football history (Archie Griffin) to twice win the game’s most prestigious award.

No. 21 NOTRE DAME (5-2)

C ZEKE CORRELL (52)

Two Saturdays ago, following Notre Dame’s last-minute escape at Duke, Correll gathered with members of the offensive line and vowed to be better after playing what he told them was the worst game he’s ever played.

Last Saturday at Louisville, Correll walked up the tunnel toward the locker room with tears in his eyes. He was briefly benched for one series in a game the Irish would lose 33-20. Notre Dame has dropped two of its last three, in part, because the offensive line has looked so un-Notre Dame. So … blah. That starts with the guy who makes it all go. It starts with the center. It starts with Correll.

Notre Dame has seen its rushing yards drop each of the last three games — 176-159-44. It has slipped to 34th nationally in total offense (437.9) and 53rd in rush offense (171.0). The offense has turned it over seven times this season, but five came last week.

If Notre Dame wants to get back to winning, that begins and continues and ends with a dominant offensive line, something it hasn’t been for nearly a month.

CB BENJAMIN MORRISON (20)

Notre Dame’s corners were rather good (can’t be great in a loss) last month against Ohio State when they didn’t allow Marvin Harrison Jr., to go catch-crazy. Can they do it again in a game the Irish have to have?

There’s no Harrison (three catches for 32 yards) or Emeka Egbuka (7-96) to torment Notre Dame, but there is a plethora of pass-catching possibilities (and weapons) for USC. Its top seven receivers are all wideouts. Williams loves to/wants to spread it around to several guys. It might go to Tahj Washington (21-456-5) or Brendan Rice (21-434-7) or Mario Williams (17-206-1). Where it won’t go is to the other team. Williams has attempted 166 passes to one interception.

It would be huge for Morrison to secure his second pick this season. It would be bigger for him to remain assignment correct. Don’t let any Trojan WR get loose in space. The result will be bad. Coming off a season-high five tackles against Louisville, Morrison’s been solid to date (16 tackles, team-high five pass breakups). This is a game where the sophomore from Phoenix can be special.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on X (formerly Twitter): @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Four potential game-breakers as Notre Dame football hosts USC Saturday