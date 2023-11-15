Four players to watch when Notre Dame football hosts Wake Forest

SOUTH BEND — Ten games and two bye weeks down, we’re reached the home stretch of the 2023 regular season for the No. 20 Notre Dame football team. Here are four players to watch when the Irish (7-3) close out the home part of their schedule Saturday against Wake Forest (4-6).

WAKE FOREST

RB DEMOND CLAIBORNE (23)

Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne has become the one constant in an inconsistent Demon Deacon offense.

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound sophomore from Aylett, Virginia is on a four-game see-saw of good game, bad game. He ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries against Pittsburgh, then followed with 22 yards on 11 carries against Florida State. Duke saw him go for 81 yards on 19 carries before he was smothered for 12 yards on eight rushes in Saturday’s loss to North Carolina State, which means Claiborne’s due.

A bit back on offense last season — 14 carries for 57 yards in 10 games — who saw most of his time on special teams, Claiborne has proven ready for an increased workload. He leads the Demon Deacons in carries (137), rush yards (586) and touchdowns (five). He’s also dangerous in the return game. He’s run back 10 kickoffs for 284 yards, both team bests. He’s also taken one 96 yards for a touchdown.

Nobody has any idea what Wake Forest might get from the quarterback spot — redshirt sophomore Mitch Griffis and redshirt junior Michael Kern shared snaps Saturday — but they do know what they’ll get from Claiborne. Toughness, and tough yards. He’s been durable and dependable.

DL JASHEEN DAVIS (30)

Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis (30) has had plenty of chances this season to celebrate making a big play.

Not much about the Wake Forest defense jumps off the page as a problem. The Demon Deacons rank 63rd nationally in total defense (372.2 ypg), 62nd in rush defense (147.3) 73rd in pass efficiency (134.13) and are tied for 42nd in third-down efficiency (0.361). Wake Forest is tied for 14th in red zone defense, so there’s that.

There’s also Davis, a former four-star recruit from Snellville, Georgia who’s been a beast. The 6-foot-3, 259-pound defensive lineman is down the list for tackles (fifth at 42), but he does a whole lot else. Davis leads Wake Forest in tackles for loss (14) and yards (62), sacks (7.5) and yards (49) and quarterback hurries (10). He’s tied for the team lead with two fumble recoveries, which he’s returned for a team-high 14 yards. He also has two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Davis had four tackles and tackles for loss Saturday, when he moved into fifth place all time with his 20th career sack. He spent three years on the practice field chasing Irish quarterback Sam Hartman. Think he’d like to drop him for real a couple times on Saturday?

NOTRE DAME

LT JOE ALT (76)

Saturday will be consecutive start No. 32 at left tackle for Notre Dame junior Joe Alt. It might also be his last at Notre Dame Stadium. Alt is considered by many a top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

It seems like five minutes ago — maybe 10 — that Notre Dame was scrambling at the start of the 2021 season for stability at left tackle. The Irish tabbed Blake Fisher for the opener against Florida State, then he got hurt. They tried Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody the next four games. Meh. Finally, in Game Six against Virginia Tech, they turned to a freshman named Joe Alt, and he’s called it home ever since.

Probably not for much longer for the 6-8, 322-pound junior from North Oaks, Minnesota. A consensus Top 10 projected pick in the 2024 draft, Alt likely will play his final home game on Saturday at Notre Dame, which will be consecutive start No. 32.

What better way to send him out than to rack up a whole lot of rush yards. Since bottoming out against Louisville (44 yards on 28 carries), which probably was Alt’s worst game of his career, the Irish rush offense has tallied 125 yards (USC), 155 (Pittsburgh) and 183 (Clemson) over the last three games.

Watch him this week because you probably won’t see him play again at Notre Dame Stadium.

S XAVIER WATTS (0)

In Irish seasons past, games didn’t seem official until linebacker Manti Te’o made a momentum-turning play or running back Josh Adams busted a big one or tight end Michael Mayer made a can-you-believe-that catch.

Notre Dame junior safety Xavier Watts continues to find the football and find ways to make plays for the Irish defense.

We’ve reached that point with the 5-11 3/4, 204-pound Watts, a converted wide receiver who has found his calling in the defensive backfield. Of late, it doesn’t seem anything is right in the Notre Dame football universe until the guy they call X snares a pick.

Watts leads the nation with seven interceptions for a staggering 137 return yards. The rest of the defense has seven for 76 yards. It’s easy to dismiss by saying that the ball finds him, but maybe Watts finds the football. Right place, right time, right guy. He’s just … always there.

Watts also has career highs for starts (10), tackles (42), solo stops (26), assists (16), tackles for loss (2.5) and passes defended (11). A junior athletically, Watts has another season of eligibility should he use it. That might be a tough ask for someone on a career heater. Like, how can you even top it? You might not.

