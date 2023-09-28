Four players to watch when Notre Dame football visits Duke Saturday night

Back out on the Atlantic Coast Conference road and back to another night game for No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1) football. This time, it’s against No. 17 Duke (4-0) which will provide a different kind of test.

Here are four players (sort of) to keep an eye on in Saturday’s game:

No. 11 NOTRE DAME (4-1)

RB AUDRIC ESTIME (7)

For argument's sake, let’s say Notre Dame finds itself in another rock fight of a football game, like it did last week against Ohio State. Maybe the Irish will realize they must do something in the latter stages of this game (the fourth quarter) that they didn’t do in that one.

Feed Estime. Let the 5-foot-11, 227-pound junior eat. Let him run over tacklers. Or jump over them. Get the ball to the guy who leads the nation in rushing yards (591), is fourth for yards per carry (7.68) and ninth for yards per game (118.2).

Estime cornered five carries for 23 yards in the fourth quarter against Ohio State. That workload’s too light. After his 11-yard run on first down during Notre Dame’s final drive, he didn’t carry again. A few more Estime runs would’ve burned a few more valuable seconds off the game clock. Duke’s been borderline dominant with its pass defense numbers (see below) but ranks 68th nationally in rush defense (133.0 yards per game). This game has Estime’s name (and that of the Irish offensive line) written all over it.

HC MARCUS FREEMAN

Rather than highlight a specific linebacker or corner or safety here as is customary, let’s crank the spotlight even brighter on the former Irish defensive coordinator turned head coach. This is a big game for Notre Dame for myriad reasons, but especially for Freeman, who shouldered much of the responsibility (and rightfully so) for Notre Dame playing the final two snaps against Ohio State one man short on defense.

That can’t happen. Ever. It did — twice — in arguably the biggest game of Freeman’s coaching career. He talked at length in the offseason of not letting events that seem catastrophic (the OSU loss fits) fester and cause further failure. This one has a chance. The head coach can’t let it.

Notre Dame and Freeman can minimize what happened (or didn’t happen) against Ohio State by staring down Duke and delivering. It may not help the hurt of Ohio State go away, but it may show everyone that Notre Dame can still be a nightmare nationally. Time for an Irish (and Freeman) flex. Everyone’s watching. Who are these Irish — who is Freeman — going to be in 2023?

No. 17 DUKE (4-0)

QB RILEY LEONARD (13)

Sometime before kickoff Saturday night, Leonard’s phone will ping with a text message from his mother, Heather. She’ll say the same two words written on a blue and white bracelet that Leonard wears on his wrist.

You suck.

For real.

When Leonard feels he’s getting a bit too big headed, his mom and the bracelet set him straight. There’s plenty of reason for Leonard to feel good about his game. He’s really good. The 6-4, 212-pound junior from Fairhope, Alabama has given Duke football hope with his arm – and his legs. He’s completed 67.6 percent of his passes to 11 different receivers for 778 yards and two touchdowns. He's run for 238 yards and four more scores.

A team captain, he was one of three returning quarterbacks nationally (LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye) to throw for at least 2,900 yards and run for 695 more last season. Leonard drives an offense that is ranked 27th nationally in rush yards (200.5) and 28th in scoring (37.2). Through four games, all Duke wins, Leonard hasn’t sucked. Just the opposite.

S JAYLEN STINSON (2)

Don’t let his size fool you. Stinson may be a little on the smallish side (5-8, 177) but he brings a big presence on the back line of a Duke defense that has delivered under head coach Mike Elko, who spent one season (2017) as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame.

A senior safety from Opelika, Alabama, Stinson has made at least five tackles in each of Duke’s first four games, including nine stops in the season-opening win over Clemson. He has 24 tackles to date with three pass breakups and a fumble return for 55 yards. He’s part of a Duke defense that ranks second in red zone defense (0.500), fourth in passing yards allowed (143.2), pass efficiency (93.8) and scoring (8.8). The Blue Devils also are tied for ninth in turnover margin (1.25).

The ACC is known more as a finesse football league, but Duke and its defense have demolished that narrative.

Stinson led the Blue Devils in kick returns last season (25.3 yards per return) but doesn’t do special teams these days. He’s too valuable a defender.

