Here are four players to watch as KC Chiefs welcome Pittsburgh Steelers to Arrowhead

The Chiefs (10-4) face two roadblocks when they play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The Steelers themselves are the obvious first obstacle. The second problem? The great unknown. Multiple Chiefs, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, are currently on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs hold a half-game lead in the race for the coveted No. 1 AFC seed into the postseason, but taking the field without Hill and Kelce would be a challenge. With KC’s next-man-up philosophy in mind, here are some players to watch besides quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) and Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers).

Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon

If Hill doesn’t play, the Chiefs would lean on Gordon, Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson and Marcus Kemp.

Among this group, Pringle and Hardman are likely to see plenty of passes from Mahomes. But Gordon provides the most intrigue. He hasn’t had much opportunity to showcase his talent in the Chiefs’ offense, utilized instead mostly as a blocker.

Could that change Sunday? Gordon was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2013, when he caught 87 balls for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns with the Browns before his career went off the rails.

Chiefs right tackle Andrew Wylie

Wylie seems to make this list a lot, but it’s usually with good reason. And that’s especially true this week.

If Lucas Niang, who returned to the starting lineup last week, isn’t activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s game, Wylie will get the unenviable task of blocking two-time All-Pro T.J. Watt, who enters the game with a league-high 17.5 sacks.

Watt is one of the NFL’s purest game-wreckers, much like his older brother, J.J. Watt, was in his prime. Stopping the Steelers’ elite pass rusher from taking over Sunday’s game will be a priority.

Steelers running back Najee Harris

These Steelers don’t boast that ground-and-pound offense of old. They’re averaging just 84.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks a dismal 31st in the league.

But make no mistake: Harris is more capable than his 3.6 yards-per-carry-average would indicate. He’s a complete back who enters Week 16 with a team-high 1,296 scrimmage yards, including 891 on the ground. He’s also scored nine touchdowns.

The Chiefs are coming off a game in which the L.A. Chargers went off for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick

Watt commands the headlines, but Fitzpatrick shouldn’t be ignored.

Fitzpatrick, a two-time first-team All-Pro, is a ball hawk on the back end of the Steelers’ coverage. He always seems to be around the football. He currently has a team-high 102 tackles and is tied for the team lead with two interceptions.

Fitzpatrick’s importance to the Steelers’ defense is similar to Tyrann Mathieu’s with the Chiefs. Both are leaders.