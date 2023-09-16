Four players from Texas Tech football two-deep new to injury report going into Tarleton State game

The Texas Tech football team is missing a handful of players from the regular rotation going into the non-conference finale Saturday against Tarleton State at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Tight end Baylor Cupp, field defensive end Joseph Adedire, defensive tackle Dooda Banks and boundary safety Tyler Owens were missing from pre-game warmup. Adedire and Owens both came out of the Red Raiders' loss last week to Oregon late in the game, Adedire with a shoulder injury and Owens with a strained quadriceps.

A Tech pre-game radio report said Cupp and boundary defensive end Steve Linton both are dealing with lower-body injuries. Bryce Ramirez took the first-team snaps at boundary end during pre-game warmup.

Starting offensive guard Dennis Wilburn, who came out of the season opener at Wyoming with a concussion, is back in the starting lineup after missing last week's game.

Also back is field safety/outside linebacker Julien (C.J.) Baskerville, who missed last week's game with a broken wrist he suffered in the Wyoming game.

Tech coach Joey McGuire said Thursday he is almost certain wide receiver Coy Eakin will be cleared for next week's Big 12 opener at West Virginia. That was the original expectation when Eakin suffered a collarbone injury in preseason practice.

Texas Tech's Baylor Cupp works out during football practice, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Sports Performance Center.

