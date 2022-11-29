Four players with rising fantasy stock entering Week 13 'NFL Fantasy Live'
Four NFL players with rising fantasy stock entering Week 13.
Lions DE James Houston was nominated for Rookie of the Week for Week 12
Steelers running back Najee Harris left Monday night’s win over the Colts with an abdominal injury and his status was one topic of interest at head coach Mike Tomlin’s press conference on Tuesday. Tomlin didn’t have much to say in response to that interest, however. Tomlin was asked if he has long-term concern about Harris [more]
Where do the Lions' picks in the first two rounds sit after Week 12?
The fantasy football playoffs are approaching fast. Is your team ready to make a run for the championship?
Denny Carter analyzes the week's best waiver wire additions, including Jordan Love, Michael Gallup, and Zonovan Knight. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shared a great story of Nick Bosa's dedication to his craft as an elite pass rusher.
After the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Packers had one very specific Aaron Rodgers problem. As the 2022 season works its way toward a conclusion, the Packers have a different kind of Aaron Rodgers problem. Previously, the concern was that Rodgers would retire or try to force his way to a new team. Currently (or, [more]
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call. Steelers center Mason [more]
After Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to a moderately critical tweet with an over-the-top, vulgar response. Several hours later, Jackson deleted it. Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN.com, wrote a story about the tweet, noting that it included an “anti-gay phrase.” Jackson sent this message to Hensley on [more]
Zac Taylor gives updates on two of the Bengals' skill players
Devin McCourty will reach a special milestone Thursday against the Bills, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented the veteran safety with a special gift Monday to celebrate the accomplishment.
Welcome to the final round of group stage games at the 2022 World Cup. It's pretty simple for the U.S. If the Americans win, they're through to the Round of 16.
Both USMNT and Iran face elimination in today’s crucial World Cup game — here’s how to watch the match online for free
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.
Kyle Shanahan responded to Raheem Mostert's claim that the 49ers attempted to pressure him out of having season-ending knee surgery last season.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Which Steelers stepped up and which fell flat this week?