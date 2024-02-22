Four players each from A&M-Commerce, Incarnate Word are suspended following incident on Monday

Feb. 21—Four Texas A&M University-Commerce and four Incarnate Word men's basketball players were suspended by the Southland Conference for their actions after the Lions' 76-72 victory on Monday night in San Antonio.

An altercation started on the court involving multiple players as the teams were shaking hands.

A&M-Commerce players Jerome Brewer Jr., Ant Abraham and Kwo Agwa were suspended for three games and Prince Davies was suspended for one game.

Incarnate Word player Elijah Davis was also suspended for three games, while Cardinal players Alex Anderson, Gabe Beny Til and Marcus Glover were suspended for two games.

The conference announced that the suspensions will take place immediately.

"The Southland Conference Board of Directors has set clear expectations for sportsmanship and behavior of our student-athletes, coaches, and spectators during and after competitions. Unfortunately, these expectations were not met on Monday night, and the Southland Conference will not tolerate any unsportsmanlike behavior," said Commissioner Chris Grant. "I would like to extend our appreciation to A&M-Commerce Athletics Director Jim Curry and UIW Athletics Director Richard Duran for their unwavering partnership and diligent resolution of this matter."

Incarnate Word and Texas A&M University-Commerce released a joint statement apologizing for the incident.

"UIW and Texas A&M University-Commerce apologize for the behavior exhibited by our respective men's basketball programs following the game on Monday night. The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions."

The Lions' next scheduled game is at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana.