Four players in EURO 2024 action

Quartet make final squads

On Friday (7 June), the official deadline for naming squads with UEFA for the European champions in Germany passed. Four Red Bulls made the cut and will take part in the tournament as part of their national squads!

Two of our boys are to represent Serbia, with Strahinja Pavlovic and Petar Ratkov hopeful of making appearances in the tournament. Luka Sucic is in Croatia's 26-man squad.

The recovering Alex Schlager faces the agony of missing out, however, as his meniscus injury has not improved enough for him to be included in Ralf Rangnick's Austria squad. That does have a Red Bull in its ranks with Flavius Daniliuc, however.

We really did everything we could for me to be fit in time for the tournament. It hasn't worked out though, unfortunately, as the risk of a serious injury is too high. The decision is a painful one, of course, as I really wanted to be there. I now have to cheer on the boys from home, which I will put all my energy into doing. My focus is now fully on my recovery and making sure I am fit again as soon as possible.

Our boys fixtures at EURO 2024

Austria: Daniliuc

vs. France (17.06.), vs. Poland (21.06.), vs. Netherlands (25.06.)

Croatia: Sucic

vs. Spain (15.06.), vs. Albania (19.06.), vs. Italy (24.06.)

Serbia: Pavlovic, Ratkov

vs. England (16.06.), vs. Slovenia (20.06.), vs. Denmark (25.06.)

UEFA EURO 2024 on Free TV in Austria

All matches at the 2024 European championship including those of our boys can be followed on free TV in Austria! ServusTV is broadcasting 31 of the 51 matches live, including all those of the Austrian national team. ORF 1 will show the remainder of the games.