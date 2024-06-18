Four players that will define FC Barcelona’s next season

The summer transfer window is not far away and Barcelona are in a precarious situation. The planning for next season was expected to have reached a certain stage so close to the market, but a plethora of factors leaves the board as clueless as they were a month ago.

Barcelona, at this point in time, have no clarity over their financial limit and wage cap for next season and find it almost impossible to negotiate any deals. Neck-deep in an economic crisis, they are forced to sell players instead.

With the list of hurdles seemingly endless, it is vital that Hansi Flick and Co. have a clear idea of the players they count on for the upcoming season beyond doubt – players who can be relied on and can potentially define the team’s season ahead.

Here is a list of four players whose success will directly be linked with Barcelona’s success in 2024-25.

Set to be a key player. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

The former Golden Boy winner is on fire with Spain at the Euros and has two goals and an assist in his last two games with the national team. He is returning close to his best, and Barcelona will hope for nothing but more of the same.

Pedri’s only hurdle to success has been an incessant battle with injuries, and Hansi Flick’s arrival is expected to address that.

If indeed the German manager can keep the Canary Islander fit and raring for the campaign ahead, there are not too many better players in his position across the globe.

Pedri finding his magical touch and performing week in and week out is the biggest signing any manager can ask for. Needless to say, the youngster’s situation next season will count for a large part of the team’s success.

A special player. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

If Pedri is silently running the show for Spain in the Euros, Lamine Yamal is the one winning the headlines and all the limelight

The youngster made history by just starting La Roja’s clash against Croatia at the weekend but did not stop there. He went on to deliver an electric performance, outplaying Josko Gvardiol and even recording one assist on the night.

Despite being just 16 years of age, the La Masia phenom is thus likely to have a massive role for the first team next season as a regular starter. Managing his minutes will be of utmost importance, but that is a challenge Flick will fancy.

Dancing down Barcelona’s right flank, Yamal will serve as one of the team’s most consistent attacking resources and his success, to a great extent, will determine the collective success.

Lewandowski could recover his best version under Flick. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hansi Flick’s arrival and the anticipated change in structure asks a lot of Robert Lewandowski albeit in a familiar position.

The Polish striker will serve as the team’s sole striker in the 4-2-3-1 setup and will not have to drop as deep as he did last season. As the marksman, however, it will be up to him to be clinical and convert the team’s chances into goals.

At 35 years of age, that is indeed a lot to ask of the former Bayern Munich star. However, one must remember that it was under Flick’s system that Lewandowski enjoyed one of his best-ever seasons in Germany and the manager will count on him to rediscover that form once more.

Moreover, the veteran’s strong finish to the recently concluded season will give him confidence that he still has the lethal touch in him.

Alejandro Balde

Balde’s return from injury is greatly anticipated. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

After a rough season where he spent the second half of the campaign on the sidelines, Alejandro Balde will look to take charge of Barcelona’s left flank once more next season.

The youngster’s return to fitness and action is much awaited by fans across the globe, not only for his quality on the field but also because of the magic Hansi Flick is expected to work in him.

The German tactician is well known for making Alphonso Davies one of the best in the world in his position and many see Balde to possess a profile that is very close to the Canadian internationals.

If indeed Flick’s system continues to utilise the most out of full-backs and Balde imbibes the skill as expected, the youngster could be in for a special and campaign-defining season for Barcelona.