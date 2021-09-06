Four players being drafted too early in 2021 'NFL Fantasy Live'
The "NFL Fantasy Live" crew shares four players being drafted too early in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Jags lost Travis Etienne this preseason due to a foot injury and it left a void to be filled at the RB position. With six days left before their season opener, they've decided to add a veteran with similar abilities.
The Miami Dolphins on Monday placed two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the team’s season opener against the New England Patriots this weekend.
Austin Jackson's status could test Dolphins' OL philosophy in Week 1
Ravens AFC North repeat hopes are looking slimmer with a second running back lost for the season:
Lions waive OT Dan Skipper from injured reserve with an injury settlement
The Houston Texans have placed tackle Charlie Heck on the COVID-19 reserve.
Josh Normal finds himself a new home ... from his couch.
ESPN releases updated college football power rankings
Who should be the top fantasy pick? Who are the players you want most on your team? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.
The Ravens are looking into some former All-Pros.
The Raiders drafted three players in the third round of the 2020 draft. Two of them have been let go without ever playing a regular-season snap for the franchise. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are waiving linebacker Tanner Muse. The move could be a transaction to clear a space to officially add [more]
On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked whether he has spoken to Patriots coach Bill Belichick about free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. Jones, in a roundabout way, said that Newton can be evaluated without speaking to Belichick. As one source with extensive experience evaluating NFL personnel explained it, the current issue with Cam is his [more]