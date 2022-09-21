Four new players added to Packers first injury report of Week 3

The Green Bay Packers added four players with new injuries or ailments to the first injury report of Week 3, and four of the team’s seven receivers are on the report.

Receiver Randall Cobb missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, while tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin), receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were all limited with new injuries. All four players will be worth tracking as the week progresses and Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nears.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who hasn’t played this season, did not participate on Wednesday. He’s missed two straight practices dating back to last Friday. Coach Matt LaFleur did not know if he would be available for Sunday, but the week isn’t off to a good start. If he can’t go, Yosh Nijman would make a third-straight start.

Receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) and right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) were still limited, but both players played in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

The three fully healthy receivers on the roster are fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, seventh-round pick Samori Toure (inactive both weeks) and Amari Rodgers (played one offensive snap in two games).

Packers Wednesday injury report

Did not participate: WR Randall Cobb (illness), LT David Bakhtiari (knee)

Limited participation: WR Allen Lazard (ankle), OT Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Marcedes Lewis (groin), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

The Buccaneers’ injury report is 12 players long, and five players did not participate on Wednesday, including receiver Chris Godwin, starting offensive tackle Donovan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. Like the Packers, the Bucs have four wide receivers on the injury report, and that’s not including Mike Evans, who is suspended for Week 3.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire