Four Pitt State Softball Players Earn All-American Honors by the NFCA

LOUISVILLE, KY — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association released their 2024 All-Americans list and for Pitt State Softball, they had 4 players earn the honors.

Pitt State tied with Augustana and West Texas A&M for the number of players (4) receiving All-American honors.

Heather Arnett (OF)– 1st Team All-American —

Sophomore Heather Arnett was named a First Team All-American for Outfielder.

Arnett hit with a .454 batting average, two home-runs and 34 RBI’s. She also racked up 103 hits and 51 stolen bases, both which are school records.

The Frontenac alum was the MIAA Co-Player of the Year and the NCAA Division II Central Region Player of the Year. Arnett also received 1st Team All-American honors by the D2CCA.

She was also a first-team All-MIAA selection, a first-team All-Central Region pick and an MIAA Gold Glove recipient.

Hannah Burnett (2B)– 3rd Team All-American —

Independence, Kansas native Hannah Burnett earned herself Third Team All-American honors for Second Base.

She had 71 runs scored, 5 home-runs, 47 RBI’s, 32 stolen bases and a .426 batting average.

Burnett also earned Third Team All-American honors from the D2CCA to along with All-MIAA and All-Central Region honors.

She finished the season ranked No. 2 in Pitt State history for single-season runs scored, No. 4 for on-base percentage (.513) and stolen bases, No. 5 in hits.

Maddie Fernandez (1B)– 3rd Team All-American —

Maddie Fernandez garnered Third Team All-American honors for First Base.

Fernandez racked up 52 RBI’s and 11 home-runs to go with a .350 batting average and 55 hits.

Fernandez was also a First Team All-Central Region and a First Team All-MIAA selection.

Paxtyn Hayes (DP)– 3rd Team All-American —

Senior Paxtyn Hayes was a Third Team All-American selection for Designated Player.

Hayes finished her senior year with a .349 batting average, 30 runs scored and 68 hits. Hayes also had 11 homers and 68 RBI’s.

Hayes also earned herself Honorable Mention All-American honors by the D2CCA. Hayes was also named a First Team All-MIAA and All-Central Region Selection.

She established a new Pitt State program record with 195 career RBI and finished No. 2 all-time at Pitt State in doubles (59), No. 3 in hits (236), No. 4 in home runs (40) and No. 9 in runs scored (131).

Her career RBI total ranks fifth-best in MIAA history and her single-season RBI total ranks ninth in all-time.

