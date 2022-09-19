Four people to watch in Monday night’s Eagles-Vikings game

Ever since their NFC Championship matchup in the 2017 season, the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles have their games circled on the calendar. With the Vikings taking the last two wins (2018, 2019) the Eagles will be looking for revenge.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Monday Night Football vs. Minnesota: “I remember there was a pretty special game here back in 2017 — Vikings vs. the Eagles in the NFC Championship game. [Defensive coordinator Jonathan] Gannon still talks about it, about how loud it was, how intense it was.”

Keep in mind that this is the first home game at the ‘The Linc’, Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles. It can get pretty intimidating playing in front of the Eagles fans, especially with the expectations that come with the 2022 season.

There are a few players to look out for on both sides of the ball, so let’s get to it!

Jalen Reagor, WR, Minnesota Vikings

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

We’re going to get the most obvious player out of the way first, and that is Jalen Reagor. He was traded after two only seasons with the Eagles despite being a first-round selection. Most people in the city of Philadelphia believe that the organization should have selected his now teammate, Justin Jefferson, who was available at his selection in the 2020 draft.

He doesn’t necessarily play a big role in the Vikings offense right now, as he’s only retrieved one punt so far.

Jalen Reagor sheds a tackle, fights for a few yards on the punt return pic.twitter.com/eUjj91rVwf — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) September 11, 2022

Since this will be Reagor’s first game back in Philadelphia. It should be an interesting revenge game for him and he’s certainly a guy to watch.

Patrick Peterson, CB, Minnesota Vikings

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

After last week’s coverage performance, Patrick Peterson is going to want redemption. Against the Green Bay Packers, Peterson was targeted six times and allowed four catches for 51 yards.

These stats could have been worse. In the clip below, we see how Peterson got burned by Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson, but luckily for the eight-time Pro Bowler, Watson let the ball go right through his hands.

I can’t believe it… Christian Watson burns Patrick Peterson on the Packers very first offensive play…. AND HE DROPS IT. The rookie growing pains are going to be tough

pic.twitter.com/LyzG4efFl9 — Hogg (@HoggNFL) September 11, 2022

Let’s face it, we know that Peterson is not the same player he used to be. According to PFF, he was the Vikings’ lowest-graded cornerback last week and this week while he’s up against better talent, in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, so he will have a lot to prove.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Safety, Philadelphia Eagles

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

One of the newest additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the much-needed safety, CJ Gardner-Johnson. Last week against the Lions, Gardner-Johnson actually ended up being the lowest-graded defender at 45.5, according to PFF.

Gardner-Johnson has built reputation built on his tenacity, and he should come out with his hair on fire this week against the Vikings. Gardner-Johnson is a defensive back who can be moved all around the field on defense.

Thinking about #Eagles DB CJ Gardner-Johnson joining DC Gannon's scheme – I love the versatility he has to play anywhere… And you need it in today's game Whether forced rotations because of motion… Or rotations because of disguise – you want players that can be multiple! pic.twitter.com/aaOUkHh6EC — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 1, 2022

Marcus Epps and Gardner-Johnson will have to contain the big playmakers on the Vikings offense, and they should have their hands full staying in front of Jefferson.

On top of last week’s coverage performance, another reason why Gardner-Johnson is a player to watch in this matchup is because Kirk Cousins is actually currently holding an atrocious record of 2-9 when playing on Monday Night Football. Cousins will want to redeem himself, and it will be up to Gardner-Johnson to stop him.

Shane Steichen, OC, Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With head coach Nick Sirianni giving up the play calling role after last season, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will have an interesting second game ahead of him. The Vikings aren’t known to blitz as much but they play more of a passive defense that will force Jalen Hurts to go through his reads down field. In contrast to what they saw last week against the Detroit Lions, who blitzed at the highest percentage of all teams in their Week 1 matchup.

Eagles Offense All22 thread v. Lions. Hurts mobility was a huge, huge part of this game. Yes, Goedert is slowly coming open on the crossing route but Hurts should absolutely run when teams play man cov consistently against him. His scrambling was outstanding in this game. pic.twitter.com/7OoSvKYQZH — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) September 13, 2022

With the Eagles running mostly a Run-Pass-Option offense, the play calls will be crucial when it comes to playing to Hurts’ strengths and forcing him to throw his receivers open.

