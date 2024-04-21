Four Penn State-affiliated wrestlers get closer to Olympic dreams. What to know after trials

As the U.S. Wrestling Olympic Team Trials came to a close on Saturday evening, it became clear that Penn State will be heavily represented on the team.

Two-thirds of the Olympic roster comprised of wrestlers that have ties to the Nittany Lions.

Zain Retherford (65 kilograms), Kyle Dake (74 kg), Aaron Brooks (86 kg) and Kyle Snyder (97 kg) were all able to secure a spot on the USA’s Olympic team.

Dake, Brooks and Snyder are guaranteed Olympians. However, Retherford will now have to compete in a Last Chance Qualifier, May 9-12, in Istanbul, Turkey, to make the Olympics.

Thomas Gilman (57 kg), Nick Lee (65 kg), Jason Nolf (74 kg), Mitchell Mesenbrink (74 kg) and David Taylor (86 kg) all made the World team since they finished in the top four of their weight.

Of the four Olympic team members, Brooks and Retherford each secured spots for the first time.

Brooks took on the defending Olympic gold medalist in Taylor. He went to Tokyo and was Taylor’s training partner during that run.

On Saturday, the student became the teacher.

In the first match on Saturday morning, Brooks hit a pair of takedowns to secure a 4-1 win. He had a nice double-leg takedown that sent Taylor through the air.

The second match saw Brooks get the first point off a caution from Taylor for hands to the face. Brooks then came out on top of a scramble situation that was initiated by Taylor to lead 3-0 after one period.

Taylor got a passivity point, and Brooks kept up a solid defense to secure the 3-1 win, and a trip to Paris this summer.

After the match was over, they shared a moment in the middle of the mat.

Aaron Brooks and David Taylor share a moment on the mat after Brooks won the bout to win the series at 86 kg at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Brooks won, 3-1. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

“I told him I loved him. He’s one of the first guys to make this program (Penn State), him and a couple of guys,” Brooks said. “It’s been a blessing being around him, and watching what he does. He definitely made history in wrestling.”

Retherford said he debated on whether he was going to compete, because he now has a job with a financial firm in New York. But he made up his mind in January and his new employer gave them their blessing.

“I just love wrestling at Penn State. I haven’t had that opportunity in a long time,” Retherford said after securing his Olympic team spot. “Truthfully, I wasn’t sure if I was going to wrestle this year, so this is a awesome moment. This is just bonus for me.”

Zain Retherford points to teammate Nick Lee after they both won their semifinal bouts during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, April 19, 2024. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

The two-time Hodge Trophy winner had a familiar face in former teammate and roommate Nick Lee in his way. Retherford said it was tough to take on his “brother.”

In their first match of their best-of-three series, which started and ended during the first session, neither wrestler was able to get a scoring opportunity. The only points scored were passivity points.

Lee gave up a pair as Retherford gave up one in the 2-1 win for Retherford.

The second match saw Retherford fire out right away for a takedown and exposure points to hold an early 4-0 lead. Midway through the first period, Retherford was able to pick up a step out point. It was the last point scored of the match.

Retherford won 5-0 to sweep the series. Afterward, he talked about his other Olympic Trials experiences.

“2016, I was young it was the first time. I got some good experience under my belt. The last one, I just didn’t feel good competing,” Retherford said. “I was putting too much of my worth into how I performed. It wasn’t a fun experience. Win or lose, it wasn’t fun. This time, I always want to win, but it’s not what it was about. It’s about just giving this experience all that I have.”

Snyder became the 11th wrestler in U.S. history to go to three Olympics.

He got his first win in the best-of-three series against Isaac Trumble Saturday morning when he shut out Trumble, 5-0. In Saturday night’s match, Snyder got two step out points to start the scoring to lead 2-0 after one period.

Kyle Snyder wrestles Isaac Trumble in their second bout of their best-of-three series final at 97 kg during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Snyder won by decision 4-0. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

The second period saw the Olympian get a third step out point. Snyder was awarded a passivity point from Trumble to earn a 4-0 victory, and a trip to Paris.

“The first time you do it, you’re real happy. Now, it’s almost an expectation of myself. The real fun starts when you make the team and compete for World and Olympic gold medals, so I look forward to training this summer,” Snyder said. “I’m hungry and motivated. I want to keep wrestling for a long time. I have a lot left in me.”

For Dake, clinching his second Olympic spot meant a little more than before, because last week he lost his father. As Dake choked back tears Saturday night, it was apparent how much his dad meant to him.

“This is pretty hard for me right now. This is the first time I’ve had to do this without him. I just really miss him and wish he was here,” Dake said. “I want him to be proud. It’s hard to find the words to say how much he means to me. I went through a lot trying to help him, and to see him suffer it gives you a lot perspective on how much of a game this is.”

Jason Nolf and Kyle Dake wrestle in the second bout of their best-of-three series final at 74 kg during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

During the Saturday morning session, Dake used a takedown, passivity point and step out point to top Nolf, 4-1. In the second match of the best-of-three series, a pair of passivity points and a step out point helped him top Nolf again, 3-1.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity. When we were going through everything, we set goals. We wanted to get to Big Tens, NCAAs and then try to get here,” Dake said. “I was with him a lot. He’s always, ‘How’s practice going?’ And, ‘Who’d you wrestle with today?’ He was a big part of this whole journey for me. It’s just really hard to not have him here.”

Former Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee (57 kg) and former Michigan wrestler Mason Parris (125 kg) make up the other two Olympic team spots.

Lee faced another former Hawkeyes wrestler in Gilman, who competes for the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club in a best-of-three series.

The first match saw Gilman record the first point on passivity, but Lee picked up a step out point before the first period ended. In the second period, Lee picked up a takedown and added exposure points. Gilman added a takedown of his own, but it wasn’t enough in a 6-3 loss.

Spencer Lee faces Thomas Gilman in the second of their best-of-three series final in 57 kg during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Lee won by fall at 5:58. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

The second match saw Lee go on a scoring spree late in the second period before pinning Gilman with two seconds left in the match.

Mesenbrink started his day in the consolation semifinals and dominated his way to a fourth-place finish with a pair of technical superiority victories.

Mesenbrink cruised in a 12-1 win over Quincy Monday in 5:40. In the consolation finals, Mesenbrink shut out Jarrett Jacques, 10-0, in dominating fashion earning several exposure points along the way.

Mitchell Mesenbrink rolls Jarrett Jacques in the third place bout at the 74 kg weight class during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Mesenbrink won by tech. superiority, 10-0. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

“It stinks, losing isn’t fun, but it’s necessary — same thing with NCAAs. What needed to happen, happened,” Mesenbrink said. “But I’m very grateful and happy that I have the best coaches and teammates in the world to train with and to get better with. I really appreciate it.”

Current Nittany Lion Greg Kerkvliet (125 kg), former Nittany Lions Mark Hall (86 kg) and Max Dean (86 kg), and future Nittany Lion Luke Lilledahl (57 kg) each saw their tournaments come to a close.

Kerkvliet picked up a dominating 11-0 technical superiority over Wyatt Hendrickson in 4:16 of their consolation semifinals match. Kerkvliet then suffered a 2-2 loss to Dom Bradley, who had criteria.

Dominique Bradley controls Greg Kerkvliet in the 125 kg third place bout during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Dean was handed a 14-2 technical superiority loss in 5:23 from Hall. Hall then suffered a 9-4 loss to Trent Hidlay, and after the match Hall took his shoes off on the side of the mat.

Lilledahl was taken down and had his back exposed by fellow high school wrestler, Marcus Blaze, midway through the second period to suffer a 5-1 loss in a match that was tied.

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Saturday at University Park

Best-of-Three Finals

57: Spencer Lee pinned Thomas Gilman, 5:58, 2nd match; Lee dec. Gilman, 6-3, 1st match; 65: Zain Retherford dec. Nick Lee, 5-0, 2nd match; Retherford dec. Lee, 2-1, 1st match; 74: Kyle Dake dec. Jason Nolf, 3-1, 2nd match; Dake dec. Nolf, 4-1, 1st match; 86: Aaron Brooks dec. David Taylor, 3-1, 2nd match; Brooks dec. Taylor, 4-1, 1st match; 97: Kyle Snyder dec. Isaac Trumble, 4-0; Snyder dec. Trumble, 5-0, 1st match; 125: Mason Parris dec. Hayden Zillmer, 7-0, 2nd match; Parris dec. Zillmer, 7-0, 1st match

Consolation Finals

74: Mitchell Mesenbrink tech. superiority Jarrett Jacques, 10-0 (2:20); 125: Dom Bradley dec. Greg Kerkvliet, 2-2 (criteria)

Consolation Semifinals

74: Mesenbrink tech. superiority Quincy Monday, 12-1 (5:40); 86: Trent Hidlay dec. Mark Hall, 9-4; 125: Kerkvliet tech. superiority Wyatt Hendrickson, 11-0 (4:16)

Consolation Quarterfinals

57: Marcus Blaze dec. Luke Lilledahl, 5-1; 86: Hall tech. superiority Max Dean, 14-2 (5:23)