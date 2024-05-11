Four-peat: Rockwall Yellowjackets repeat as state gymnastics champions

May 10—EL PASO — Trey Lopez finished second in the all-around to lead the Rockwall Yellowjackets to their fourth-straight boys team gymnastics team title.

"It was a roller coaster of a ride of ups and downs, but our team remained resilient and finished the job," said Rockwall coach Cameron Sweny. "Congratulations to our men's gymnastics team."

Rockwall scored 177.20 in the compulsory competition and 163.45 in the optional to finish with 340.65 combined points. Saginaw was second with 334.90 and Round Rock was third with 333.90. Rockwall-Heath finished 10th with 302.30 combined points.

Lopez finished first in the parallel bars, second in the rings and on the horizontal bar and tied for fourth in the floor exercise as he scored 113.60 points to finish second to Diego Ciacci of Round Rock (114.45).

Lopez scored a 9.90 in the compulsory competition on the parallel bar and a 9.75 in the optional to total 19.65.

He scored a combined 19.30 in the rings to finish second to Ciacci, 19.10 on the horizontal bar and an 18.70 in the foor exercise.

Joshua Smelser of Rockwall was fifth in the all-around (111.50) and Elijah Peak of Rockwall-Heath was ninth (107.90).

Smelser's best finish was a second in the pommel horse (19.45).

Haylee Finley of Rockwall finished fifth in the girls all-around to help the Lady Jackets place second to San Angelo Central in the girls team standings with 231.80 combined points. San Angelo Central scored 233.775.

Rockwall-Heath was fourth in the girls team standings with 228.375 points.

Finley tied for fourth in the vault (19.55), was fifth on the balance beam (19.50) and tied for fifth in the floor exercise (19.625).

Adeline Love of Rockwall was 10th in the girls all-around (75.80).

Texas High School Gymnastics Association

2024 State Meet

El Paso

Boys Division

Team standings — 1. Rockwall 340.65, 2. Saginaw 334.90, 3. Round Rock 333.90, 4. Highland Park 325.35, 5. Bryan Rudder 321.00, 6. San Angelo Central 318.85, 7. Odessa Permian 315.80, 8. Lakeview Centennial 312.00, 9. L.D. Bell 302.500, 10. Rockwall-Heath 302.30.

All-around — 1. Diego Ciacci, Round Rock, 114.45; 2. Trey Lopez, Rockwall, 113.60; 5. Joshua Smelser, Rockwall, 111.50; 9. Elijah Peak, Rockwall-Heath, 107.90.

Floor exercise — 1. Grant Morgan, Saginaw, Logan Kypfer, San Angelo Central, 18.95; 4. Trey Lopez, Rockwall; Dean Reed, Rockwall, 18.70; 6. Joshua Smelser, Rockwall, 18.65; 7. Elijah Peak, Heath; Jacob Watkins, Rockwall, 18.60.

Pommel horse — 1. Diego Ciacci, Round Rock, 19.50; 2. Joshua Smelser, Rockwall, 19.45; 3. Seth Williams, Rockwall, 19.15; 4. Jacob Watkins, Rockwall, 18.80; 5. Noah Fishman, Rockwall, 18.65; 10. Gabriel Cheney, Saginaw, Trey Lopez, Rockwall, 18.50.

Rings — 1. Diego Ciacci, Round Rock, 19.40; 2. Trey Lopez, Rockwall, 19.30; 4. James Martin, Rockwall; Gabriel Cheney, Saginaw; Maksym Trukhachov, Round Rock, 18.70.

Vault — 1. Tristan Reyna, Abilene Cooper, 19.70; 7. Joshua Smelser, Aaron Grow, Abilene, 18.85.

Parallel bars — 1. Trey Lopez, Rockwall, 19.65; 10. Joshua Smelser, Rockwall, 18.35.

Horizontal bar — 1. Grant Morgan, Saginaw, 19.65; 2. Trey Lopez, Rockwall, 19.10; 3. Preston Hunter, Rockwall, 19.00; 10. William "Obi" Gardner, Rockwall, 18.75; 9. Brett Collins, Rockwall, 18.75.

Girls division

Team standings — 1. San Angelo Central 233.755, 2. Rockwall 231.800; 3. L.D. Bell 231.750, 4. Rockwall-Heath 228.375, 5. Highland Park 226.150, 6. Round Rock 225.300, 7. A&M Consolidated 224.200; 8. Euless Trinity 224.050, 9. El Paso Eastwood 223.800; 10. El Paso Bel Air 223.325.

All-around — 1. Madison Thomas, L.D. Bell, 78.150; 5. Haylee Finley, Rockwall, 77.650; 10. Adeline Love, Rockwall, 75.800.

Vault — 1. Tyne Taplin, A&M Consolidated, 19.675; 4. Margaret Maambo, Highland Park; Haylee Finley, Rockwall; Caroline Steele, San Angelo Central, 19.550; 8. Emma Avery, Rockwall, 19.475; 9. Brynn Craddock, Heath; Madelyn Moran, Garland, 19.450.

Uneven bars — 1. Tyne Taplin, A&M Consolidated, 19.550; 9. Rylee Brown, Abigayle Gonzalez, El Paso Bel Air, 19.075.

Balance beam — 1. Abigail Johnson, L.D. Bell, 19.60; 5. Haylee Finley, Rockwall, 19.500; 10. Lilly Faraci, Rockwall, 19.125.

Floor exercise — 1. Madison Thomas, L.D. Bell; Kara Baker, San Angelo Central; 3. Emma Avery, Rockwall, 19.675; 5. McKinley Nile, San Angelo Central; Haylee Finley, Rockwall, 19.625; 9. Ella Rawls, Euless Trinity; Lilly Faraci, Rockwall, 19.575.