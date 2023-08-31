Four Patriots rookies, including Christian Gonzalez, given new numbers

With the start of the regular season being a little over a week away, the New England Patriots are shaking things up with their rookie jersey numbers.

On Thursday, they announced number changes for cornerback Christian Gonzalez, kicker Chad Ryland, punter Bryce Baringer and offensive tackle Sidy Sow. This is the third number change the rookies have undergone since their arrival in the spring for OTAs.

Gonzalez, the Patriots’ first-round draft pick, will be wearing the No. 6, while Sow will wear No. 62. Meanwhile, Ryland has been issued the No. 37, and Baringer will be wearing No. 17 to kick-start the 2023 regular season.

New numbers for the rooks. pic.twitter.com/CXha64pe5p — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 31, 2023

All four rookies are expected to have pivotal roles on the roster right out of the gates. The specialists, Ryland and Baringer, both won starting jobs for the team in training camp, and Gonzalez has been playing with the first-team defensive unit since Day 1.

And given the unpredictable state of the offensive line, Sow will likely get his opportunities as well. They won’t have to wait long to get tested with the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles scheduled as the Patriots’ Week 1 opponents.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire