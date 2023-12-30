Four Packers named to AJC All-State team

Dec. 30—MOULTRIE — Four members of the 2023 Colquitt County football team that went 12-1 have been named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Class 7A All-State team.

Wide receiver Ny Carr and tight end Landen Thomas were named to the first team.

Quarterback Neko Fann and linebacker Nick Pace received honorable mention.

Ben Reaves, who led Milton to the state championship, was named the Class 7A Coach of the Year.

Eagles junior quarterback Luke Nickel was the Offensive Player of the Year.

Valdosta's Eric Brantley Jr. was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Carr, who has signed to play collegiately at Miami, caught 64 passes for 1,261 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Packers this season.

For his career, the 5-foot-11, 165-pounder caught 169 passes for a school-record 3,195 yards and a school-record 44 touchdowns.

His 18.9 yards per catch in his career also is a Packer record.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Thomas, who is heading to Florida State, caught 35 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns this season. He also rushed for four scores.

In his career, Thomas caught 118 passes for 1,934 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Carr and Thomas will represent Colquitt County in the 2024 All-American Bowl that will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The game will be televised by NBC Sports.

Fann completed 186-of-304 passes for 3,041 yards and 38 touchdowns this season.

The three-year starter leaves Colquitt County holding the Packer record for career passing yards, with 7,823; career touchdown passes, with 97; and career total yardage, with 8,991.

Fann, a two-time Region 1-7A Player of the Year, has signed to play collegiately at Mercer.

Pace, an outstanding linebacker and special teams player, was credited with 151 total tackles, including six for losses, this season. He also had two sacks, five quarterback hurries, an interception and a caused fumble.

For his career, Pace had 190 solo tackles, 137 assisted tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three interceptions, three caused fumbles, two recovered fumbles, five sacks and nine quarterback hurries.

Pace announced on National Signing Day that he will play collegiately at Jacksonville State in Alabama.

In addition to the four Packers and Colorado-bound Brantley, Region 1-7A was represented on the All-State first team by Camden County defensive back Ja'Marley Riddle.

Richmond Hill's versatile Nick Bliss and Camden County tight end Elyiss Williams also received honorable mention.