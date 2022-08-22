Four Pac-12 podcasters snub Lincoln Riley for Pac-12 Coach of the Year

The great contradiction of the past month at USC is that while the Trojans have been the recipient of so much preseason hype and publicity, very few commentators and analysts seem willing to pick them to win any significant awards or achievements.

Whether as a team or in individual categories, the Trojans are not being picked to win various Pac-12 prizes.

Pundits aren’t sold on Caleb Williams as Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. Analysts don’t think USC will beat Utah for the Pac-12 championship. Now we can include Lincoln Riley in this larger picture.

The four-person team at the No Truck Stops podcast handed out preseason Pac-12 awards and predictions in its latest episode.

Jedd Fisch of Arizona got a vote based on the belief the Wildcats will make a bowl game.

Jake Dickert and Jonathan Smith, the coaches of dark horse teams at Washington State and Oregon State, respectively, received votes.

Kyle Whittingham of preseason Pac-12 favorite Utah received a vote.

That leaves Riley locked outside.

To be fair, if Arizona does make a bowl, yes, Jedd Fisch is the likely Pac-12 Coach of the Year. Also, Oregon State and Washington State are legitimate dark horse teams. If one makes the Pac-12 Championship Game, that coach will likely be COY.

Kyle Whittingham is a perfectly sensible pick. All these picks make sense.

The larger point, though, is that four human beings who study Pac-12 football all landed on a selection other than Lincoln Riley.

