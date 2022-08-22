Four Pac-12 analysts predict offensive player of the year; none pick Caleb Williams

It would seem that pundits and writers in the Pac-12 are skeptical about the USC offensive line — not its starters, but its overall depth.

Why else would one not pick Caleb Williams as the Pac-12’s best offensive player?

Four Pac-12 writers at The Athletic discussed who will be the conference’s offensive player of the year. None picked Caleb Williams.

Here you go:

Who will be the conference offensive player of the year? Caple: WSU quarterback Cameron Ward. He put up huge numbers at Incarnate Word, and he’s operating within the same Air Raid offense and still playing for Eric Morris, his old head coach, hired by Jake Dickert as offensive coordinator at WSU. Ward should have every chance to pile up the stats necessary to win this award, if he can help the Cougars to eight or more wins (and if Caleb Williams doesn’t run away with it). Morales: USC WR Jordan Addison, The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner is the most proven offensive player in the conference. USC’s schedule is lacking in stout defenses, so I think Addison could have yet another big season in 2022, especially with the conference’s best quarterback throwing him the ball. Haller: Utah’s Cam Rising won’t put up the best numbers, but he’ll be the most valuable. Give him a few weeks, and he’ll be in the Heisman conversation. Kamrani: UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Rising and Williams at USC will be in the mix, but DTR capitalizes on all his years with Chip Kelly and puts up some gaudy offensive numbers, both in the air and on the ground.

