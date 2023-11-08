Four other area Class A, B teams suffer losses in SoDak 16 state-qualifying matches

Area teams Castlewood, Warner and Faulkton Area each nail down spots in the state Class B volleyball tournament by winning SoDak 16 state-qualifying matches on Tuesday.

Seventh-seeded Castlewood (21-8) earned a return trip to state with a 3-1 (25-18, 24-26, 25-19 and 25-15) victory over 10th-seeded Philip (24-11) in a match that was played at James Valley Christian High School in Huron.

Across town in the Huron Arena, top-seeded and two-time defending state champion Warner (37-0) cruised to 3-0 (25-9, 25-11 and 25-6) win over 16th-seeded Tripp-Delmont-Armour (11-16).

At Northwestern High School in Mellette, eighth-seeded Faulkton Area (24-9) avenged an early-season loss with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-16 and 25-20) win over ninth-seeded Hitchcock-Tulare 24-8).

Castlewood's Kailyn Larson digs the ball in front of teammate Karli Akin during a Class B SoDak 16 state-qualifying volleyball match against Philip on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at James Valley Christian High School in Huron. Castlewood won 3-1.

Castlewood 3, Philip 1

HURON — The Warriors moved on by using 24 kills and 13 digs from Presley Knecht and two aces, 37 assists and 22 digs from Gracie Haug.

Emerson Carter contributed two aces, 11 kills and two solo and four block assists; Cassidy Kirwan six kills; Ella Hunter three block assists and Karli Akin 13 digs.

Warner 3, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

HURON — Kyleigh Schopp produced 16 kills, Kyra Marcuson 13 and Lauren Marcuson 10 to propel the Monarchs to the win.

Schopp also added three block assists and Lauren Marcuson nine digs.

Haleigh Holt went 26-26 seving, Ava Nilsson 11-12 with two aces, Courtney Bjorgard 14-15 and Libby Scepaniak 9-9. Nilson added 41 assists and four block assists, Bjorgaard 10 digs and MaKenna Leidholdt two block assists.

Castlewood's Presley Knecht digs the ball as teammates Nora Solberg (10) and Kylie Wittnebel (18) watch during a Class B SoDak 16 state-qualifying volleyball match against Philip on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at James Valley Christian High School in Huron.

Faulkton Area 3, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

MELLETTE — Carley Cotton's 17 kills and 28 digs and Addison Melius' 14 kills and 17 digs led the way for the Trojans.

Tegan Baloun went 17-17 serving with 15 assists and two block assists and Kelli Stoecker 14-14 serving with two block assists. Micah Martinmaas pitched in with 12 assists and Jaymi Senn one solo and one block assist.

The Patriots were led by Katelyn Schroeder's 15 kills and 16 kills. Gracyn Bixler converted 12 of 14 serves with two aces and six assists; Lila Johnson 11 of 11 serves with 22 assists, 12 digs and two block assists; and Isabel Gilbert nine of 10 with two block assists. Rebecca Huizenga added six kills, Ella Johnson five kills and Cambree Hoekman 19 digs.

State A, B Volleyball Pairings: Tournament scheduled for Nov. 16-18 in the Summit Area at the Monument in Rapid City

Other Class B Matches

No. 4 Colman-Egan (28-5) also made its way back to state with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-15 and 25-9) win over 13th-seeded Alcester-Hudson (23-9).

Leaders for Colman-Egan were Daniela Lee (five kills and 16 digs), Brynlee Landis (eight kills, four block assists and16 digs), Lanie Mousel (18 assists and 11 digs), Anna Zwart (nine kills), Presley Luze (two aces and 19 digs), Kaylee Voelker (two aces and 16 assists) and Elaina Rhode (six kills).

Alcester-Hudson received three aces, six kills and 23 digs from Alexis Gray; 14 digs from Baylee Klaschen, 12 digs from Carly Patrick, 11 digs from Elly Doering, 15 assists and 10 digs from Hannah Ahart and 29 digs from Jenna Manning.

Herreid-Selby Area (21-7), the `12th seed, saw its season end with a 3-1 (18-25, 25-17, 25-15 and 25-13) loss to fifth-seeded Burke (32-4) in a match played in the Chamberlain Amory.

Other results included No. 2 Chester def. No. 15 Lemmon 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-11); No. 14 Gayville-Volin def. No. 3 Faith 3-1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-19 and 25-11); and No. 6 Wolesey-Wessington swept No. 11 Kadoka Area 3-0 (25-19, 25-17 and 25-16).

Groton Area's Anna Fjeldheim dives to make a dig during a Class A SoDak 16 state-qualifying volleyball match against Lennox on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 in the Watertown Civic Arena.

Class A (Lennox 3, Groton Area 1)

WATERTOWN —

Lennox def. Groton Area, 25-20, 25-11, 25-27, 25-18

Class A (Dakota Valley 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 0)

WATERTOWN — Dakota Valley, the No. 12 seed, qualified for state with a 25-21, 25-18 and 25-18 victory over No. 5 Roncalli.

Dakota Valley is now 19-10. Roncalli finished the season with a 20-6 record.

Aberdeen Roncalli's Camryn Bain serves the ball during a Class A SoDak 16 state-qualifying volleyball match against Dakota Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at Great Plains Lutheran High School in Watertown.

Class A (Wagner 3, Mobridge-Pollock 2)

PIERRE — Ninth-seeded Wagner (26-6) outlasted the eighth-seeded Tigers (26-8) with a 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25 and 15-7 win in a match played at Pierre High School.

No other details were reported.

Class A (Miller 3, Flandreau 0)

HURON — Fourth-seeded Miller posted a 25-17, 25-16 and 25-12 win over No. 13 Flandreau in a match played in the Huron Arena.

The Rustlers (28-6) were led by Jolie Palmer, 19-19 serving with four aces and 21 digs; Shaylee Anderberg, 13-13 serving with four kills and 10 digs; Journey Palmer, 13-13 serving; Aleah Schlechter, 11-12 serving with 11 kills and one solo and two block assists; Paige Werdel, eight kills; Gracen Werdel, three kills and two block assists; and Heather Resel, 25 assists and 10 digs.

Flandreau ended its reason with an 18-10 record.

Other Class A Matches

Tuesday's other results included: No. 7 Dell Rapids def. No. 10 Hill City 3-0 (25-11, 25-22, 25-14); No. 6 Platte-Geddes def. No. 11 Elkton-Lake Benton 3-1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21; No. 2 Rapid City Christian beat No. 15 Winner 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 26-24) and No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian topped No. 16 Bennett County 3-0 (25-7, 25-4, 25-7).

