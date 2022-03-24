Four Oregon legends of the gridiron will return for the Spring Game

De’Anthony Thomas, LaMichael James, Arik Armstead, and Haloti Ngata have several things in common. They’re all Oregon Duck football legends that helped propel the program to achieve unprecedented success.

Now they all have one more thing in common … being coordinators for the annual Spring Game on April 23.

The game will be split between the Green Team and the Yellow Team. Thomas will serve as the offensive coordinator and Ngata will be the defensive coordinator for the Yellow team. On the other sideline, James (OC) and Armstead (DC) will be honorary coaches for the Green Team.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome these four legends and so many other incredible alumni back to Autzen Stadium,” Oregon head cooach Dan Lanning said. “This program is built upon the foundation that all of our former Ducks have established, and we’re honored that they are returning to Eugene for this event. We need our fans to pack Autzen Stadium to welcome these guys back and create an awesome atmosphere for the Spring Game.”

The football game will begin at 1 p.m. with the Autzen Stadium parking lots set to open at 10:30 a.m. and gates opening at noon. As for the game itself, the first three quarters will simulate a real game between the Yellow and Green teams, with rosters set to be released at a later date. The honorary coaches will call plays for the teams during the fourth quarter, with other on-field activities planned to get fans involved in the action.

The football Spring Game will be one of many athletic events on campus throughout what is being called “Duck Day.” Track and field is scheduled to host the Oregon Relays throughout the day at Hayward Field with the first event set for 10 a.m., and fans can watch the soccer team’s 11 a.m. spring exhibition vs. Seattle U at Papé Field before walking over to Autzen.

But wait! There’s more.

Fans can go to PK Park following the football game for the Duck baseball team’s game against Washington State at 3 p.m., and then if one should find the fancy, go over to Jane Sanders Stadium to watch Oregon softball take on Washington at 5 p.m.

