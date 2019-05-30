Four Oregon football game times released originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

There are 93 days until Oregon football kicks off the 2019 season against Auburn on August 31, 2019… But, who is counting?

Four weeks of the 2019-20 UO football schedule have been released:

Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m. Oregon vs. Auburn in Arlington, Texas, ABC

Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m. Oregon vs. Nevada in Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR, Pac12 Network

Sept. 14 at 7:45 p.m. Oregon vs. Montana in Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR, Pac12 Network

Oct. 11 (Fri.) at 7 p.m. Oregon vs. Colorado in Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR, FS1

The nation will be watching the Ducks vs. Auburn, the game is set for prime time and it's already shaping up to be a doozy. The season opener is only the second meeting between the two programs and the first since the 2010 national championship game. The game is also Oregon's first against an SEC opponent since it defeated Tennessee, 59-14, at Autzen Stadium during the 2013 season.