Four options for the Falcons with the No. 4 overall pick
The Atlanta Falcons were hard to watch in 2020, winning just four games and blowing a handful of games they had no business losing. One positive to come out of last year’s abysmal season is the team landed a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
With several needs and little cap space, trading back may be the best scenario for Atlanta. If the team stays put at pick No. 4, though, here are four options the Falcons could consider.
Draft QB of the future
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
This year's draft class is top-heavy at the quarterback position and it's a very real possibility that the best player available at pick No. 4 is a QB. Reaching for a need is what GM Terry Fontenot said he wouldn't do. Depending on the first three picks, there are three different quarterbacks Atlanta could wind up with in this scenario. Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson and NDSU's Trey Lance are each in play. It would most likely come down to which one Arthur Smith thinks could best operate his play-action heavy offense. Also, it wouldn't hurt a young QB prospect to sit behind Matt Ryan and learn to be a true professional for a few years rather than being thrust into the starting lineup as a rookie. While this scenario might be best for the Falcons in five years, it won't help the team in 2021 or 2022.
Draft OL Penei Sewell
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
Penei Sewell might be the second-best prospect in this draft class. The only way he lasts to pick No. 4 is if the team's selecting ahead of Atlanta opt for a quarterback or wide receiver. The Falcons are likely to lose center Alex Mack in the offseason, and could potentially move on from left guard James Carpenter as well. The team does have second-year guard/center Matt Hennessy to fill one of these spots, but a versatile lineman like Sewell could help the team right away while improving the running game. Arthur Smith's offenses like to pound the rock, and the Falcons have had one of the NFL's worst rushing attacks over the past two years. The concern here is that Sewell is projected to be a franchise left tackle, but that isn't where the Falcons need an upgrade. Coming out of high school, Sewell was a top-rated guard prospect. He possesses the power, athleticism and quickness to play either position in the NFL. Guard probably isn't where he's best-suited to maximize his skill set, but he's one of the few options to improve the team in 2020 without reaching for need.
Draft LB Micah Parsons
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Trading down is a real possibility, but I wanted to keep this article focused on Atlanta's options if the team stays put at the No. 4 pick. Even though Penn State LB Micah Parsons isn't considered a top-5 talent, the Falcons need defensive help, and Parsons is arguably the best defender in this draft class. Plus, with an experienced defensive coach like Dean Pees calling the shots, the Falcons won't be tied down to a specific system. Parsons could be used in a number of different roles, without taking away playing time from Deion Jones or Foye Oluokun. Atlanta's new general manager, Terry Fontenot, may not like the idea of passing on a higher-graded player in favor of a need. As he said in his introductory press conference, he believes in taking the best player available. Parsons may not be the best value for the team in the top five, which would go against Fontenot's philosophy.
Draft WR DeVonta Smith
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Despite the Falcons having great success drafting Alabama wide receivers in the first round, the presence of Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones make this scenario hard to justify. Not to mention, Russell Gage put up career-best numbers as the team's No. 3 WR in 2020. If the Falcons can't trade back, and don't want to reach for a defender or draft a quarterback, Smith could be in play. The fit doesn't make a ton of sense, but it's easy to see the upside of Smith -- this year's Heisman Trophy winner -- on film. Smith, alongside Ridley and Jones in three wide receiver sets could be lethal. Matt Ryan would have another weapon to play with and Smith is one of the few options that could help the team next year. As far as need, though, wide receiver is near the bottom of the list for Atlanta.