Four Ohio State players make NFL.com’s top five position players in the 2021 NFL draft

Reuters

The success of Poland's Iga Swiatek has helped bring a WTA women's tournament back to the country's coast after an absence of more than 10 years and local fans will get the chance to see her play, the organisers said on Monday. Teenager Swiatek crushed American Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 to triumph at the rescheduled French Open in October and became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion. The 19-year-old was also the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992, the first Polish woman to reach the Roland Garros final in 81 years and the first at any major since Agnieszka Radwanska at Wimbledon in 2012.