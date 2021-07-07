Four Ohio State players named Sporting News Preseason All-Americans

The lists and preseason hype continue for the 2021 Ohio State football team.

We’re only going to see more and more of these preseason lists and notoriety as we get closer to the season, and we’re game. The latest is the Preseason All-American Team team released by Bill Bender of The Sporting News. It dropped on Tuesday and there are four OSU players listed between the first and second-team All-American squads.

Ohio State is expected to be among the best college football teams in the country yet again, even with retooling at quarterback, on the offensive line, and several positions on the defense.

After all, with what we’ve seen from recruiting in Columbus, there’s sure to be the next man up mentality. That, and if the players coming back show up like all of these preseason awards say they will, it could be another fun season at Ohio State.

Anyway, you can probably guess two or more of the players that were tabbed as All-Americans by the Sporting News, but here they are.

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver – First Team

Chris Olave caught seven touchdowns in seven games last season, including two in a College Football Playoff semifinal win over Clemson. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Bender Says

“Olave is one of the cleanest route runners in college football, and his decision to return for his senior year was a coup for the Buckeyes. Olave has 22 TD receptions on 110 career catches, and he’s opposite another future NFL receiver in Garrett Wilson. Either receiver could end up on the first team at season’s end, but we’ll give the nod to the more-experienced player.”

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle – First Team

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett celebrates after batting a pass and catching it for a touchdown during the second quarter. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Bender Says

“Garrett emerged as one of the best stories of 2020 considering he suffered a gunshot wound during the offseason. He became another disruptive presence for the Buckeyes, and he flashed that athleticism with an interception return for a TD against Michigan State.”

Ohio State players on The Sporting News Preseason second team

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs onto the field before playing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

OSU Players on The Sporting News Preseason All-American second team

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver

Thayer Munford, Left Tackle

Ohio State tied Alabama for the most players named across both teams. And, if we’re being picky, there might even be a couple that could have been named. We’ve seen Tyreke Smith, Zach Harrison, and Sevyn Banks mentioned on other preseason lists.

Of course, none of this means anything until actual games are played this fall, but it’s good to see the Buckeyes continue to get some preseason love from the national types.

