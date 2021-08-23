Four Ohio State players Associated Press Preseason All-Americans

We are just a week and a half away from the start of the Ohio State football season, but the preseason lists aren’t quite done. On Monday, the Associated Press released its Preseason All-American Team and the Buckeyes had four players named.

That’s about how many players we have seen among the other preseason lists and mentions, so it’s really no surprise. You could make an argument for another player or two, but hey, it’s the preseason so they’ll have to prove it on the field in real, live American football anyhow.

So who are the four? Well, we’re glad you asked because we’re here to tell you.

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett celebrates after batting a pass and catching it for a touchdown during the second quarter. Credit: USA TODAY Sports network

Who Made the AP First-Team

Chris Olave – Wide Receiver (Senior)

Haskell Garrett – Defensive Tackle (Senior)

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs onto the field before playing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Who Made the AP Second-Team

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver (Junior)

Thayer Munford, Offensive Lineman (Senior)

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) blocks tight end Cade Stover (16) and offensive lineman Zen Michalski (65) during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports network

What we say

We can agree with these, but we’ve seen many sites make the case that Garrett Wilson will actually have a better year than Chris Olave. We don’t buy that because Olave has shown that he’s an elite player that’s able to stretch the defense no matter what. Wilson might get less attention and wiggle free more often, but we still like the huge play ability of Olave.

There are a few notable exceptions on this list too that could end up being on the radar at the end of the year. Zach Harrison seems poised for a breakout, Tyreke Smith could be a monster, and Sevyn Banks might end up being a top of the draft NFL type at cornerback.

But yeah, we have to see how the season all plays out.

