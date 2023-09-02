Four Ohio State football scholarship players ruled out for season opener at Indiana

Ohio State will be without four scholarship players for its season opener at Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

Safety Jayden Bonsu, wide receiver Kyion Grayes, defensive lineman Will Smith Jr. and linebacker Kourt Williams were listed as out on the Buckeyes’ pregame availability report released about two hours ahead of kickoff.

Williams, who is in his fourth season with the program and switched from safety this offseason, suffered a season-ending ACL injury last month, while it’s unclear what is sidelining Bonsu, Grayes and Smith.

Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kyion Grayes (7) works out during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Grayes redshirted as a freshman last season, appearing in only two games and catching a 2-yard pass in a non-conference rout of Toledo, while Bonsu and Smith are true freshmen.

Four walk-ons, including running back T.C. Caffey, tight end Zak Herbstreit, wide receiver Joop Mitchell and wide receiver Reis Stocksdale are also out.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said in July that Herbstreit and Stocksdale would be out indefinitely. Stocksdale tore an ACL, while Herbstreit, the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, was hospitalized with a heart condition in June.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @joeyrkaufman.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football without four scholarship players at Indiana