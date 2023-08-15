Four Ohio State football players named to the Lombardi Award watch list

The preseason honors keep coming for the Ohio State football team.

It seems as if every day that another award puts out their watch list, and with it, another day where multiple Buckeyes have the potential to bring some hardware back home to Columbus.

Today, it was the Lombardi Award, given out annually to the top lineman in college football. The last Ohio State star to win the award was linebacker A.J. Hawk back in 2005. The first winner of the award was Buckeye great Jim Stillwagon in 1970.

Find out below which four current Buckeyes made the watch list along with who has the best chance to break the Ohio State drought.

Defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr.

USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s stats

Hall Jr. battled injuries last season but managed to record 19 tackles with 4.5 sacks.

Guard Donovan Jackson

Returning Ohio State OL starter, Donovan Jackson, ranked among best

Last year’s stats

It’s hard to find stats for offensive linemen but Jackson has played in 26 games and was honored as a first-team All-Big Ten performer last season by the media.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s stats

The returning leader in tackles with 120, Eichenberg also chipped in 2.5 sacks, picked off a pass that he took to the house and batted away 3 more.

Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Last year’s stats

The rising junior filled the stat sheet last year with 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 4 batted passes while forcing a fumble and recovering one.

Most likely to win

Why

Eichenberg has the most hype heading into the season and has the numbers to back it up. He is the most logic pick of the four that were selected to the watch list.

