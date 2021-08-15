Four Ohio State football players make USA TODAY’s Preseason All-American Team

We are just a few weeks away from the start of the Ohio State and college football season and all the preseason predictions and watchlists have started to calm down just a wee bit as everyone gets ready to kick off the season.

However, there are still a few of them out there, and the latest comes from USA TODAY, with its Preseason College Football All-American Teams. It’s college football, so you would expect there to be some OSU players mentioned, and that is definitely the case. In fact, all told, there are four Buckeyes across both the First and Second Teams.

But who are they? You can probably guess which players made it on the list based on previous notoriety, but we’ll go through it here for you.

NEXT … A seasoned and skilled wide receiver

Chris Olave, WR – First Team Offense

Chris Olave caught seven touchdowns in seven games last season, including two in a College Football Playoff semifinal win over Clemson. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg Says

“Olave (50 receptions for 729 yards in 2020) turned down a spot in the first round of this past spring’s NFL draft for another chance at bullying Big Ten defensive backs on a weekly basis.”

NEXT … An anchor on the offensive line

Thayer Munford, OL – First Team Offense

Trio of Ohio State players named to 2021 Preseason Outland watch list

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) warms up before an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg Says

“Munford is a three-time All-Big Ten pick.”

NEXT … An immovable force on the inside

Haskell Garrett, DT – First Team Defense

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) practices during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg Says

“A late bloomer, Garrett was enormously disruptive after stepping into the starting lineup for the first time in 2020.”

NEXT … The “other” OSU receiver

Garrett Wilson, WR – Second Team Offense

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, here leaving the field after the spring game on April 17, has caught 73 passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Say

Wilson might end up having bigger stats than Olave. Both are lightning quick and run good routes, but the defenses might key on the more seasoned playmaker, leaving Wilson with less attention and better matchups.

To get a look at the rest of USA TODAY Preseason All-Americans, head on over to USA TODAY.com and have a look.

