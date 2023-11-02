Four observations from Purdue basketball's 98-51 win over Grace College

WEST LAFAYETTE — Grace College, NAIA's No. 2-ranked team, proved to be a formidable foe for Purdue basketball.

That lasted about 13 minutes.

But for the third-ranked Boilermakers' Wednesday night's 98-51 exhibition victory over the Lancers was more about Purdue than the team on the opposing bench.

Coach Matt Painter and staff saw what they needed to see in their last tune up before hosting Samford in Monday's season opener.

Here are four takeaways from Purdue's win over Grace College.

Purdue basketball fans will love Lance Jones

Last season, David Jenkins was the grad transfer who came in having scored a ton of points elsewhere in his college career.

Jones is more athletic and a better defender. He has the ability to go to the basket or knock down shots from the outside.

Jones had 13 points, three rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes, connecting on 3 of 6 3-pointers.

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) looks for an open teammate during the men’s basketball exhibition game against Grace College, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue's starting lineup can be lethal

The whole idea of using Trey Kaufman-Renn alongside Zach Edey inside is the increased offense.

When Grace College kept pace and eventually closed the gap to four points, at 23-19, a little more than halfway through the opening 20 minutes it came while Painter had already inserted 11 players into the game and tinkered with different lineups.

With the starters − Edey, Jones, Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer − back on the floor together late in the first half, Purdue extended its lead to 50-28.

Who stood out?

Zach Edey had 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Braden Smith provided eight points, six assists and four rebounds in the first half alone. He finished with 11 points and otherwise added just one rebound to his stat line in limited playing time in the second half.

Caleb Furst scored 10 points. Will Berg came on strong late and finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

How will minutes be distributed?

After not playing in the exhibition game at Arkansas, Will Berg saw his first playing time as a Boilermaker. Brian Waddell also had limited minutes off the bench in both exhibition games.

Myles Colvin saw more playing time than the four minutes he had Saturday at Arkansas and Cam Heide was the first man off the bench against Grace, seeing a larger role that was given to Mason Gillis in the previous exhibition game.

Once the season gets into the thick of Big Ten play, the playing time will shrink for role players, so what was shown in two exhibition games, and in a few of these upcoming early-season contests, could go a long way to determining who those allotted minutes get dispersed to.

Expect Gillis, Ethan Morton and Caleb Furst, all former starters, to earn their share.

