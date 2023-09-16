Four observations from Notre Dame football game vs. Central Michigan

SOUTH BEND — Four thoughts as No. 9 Notre Dame football ran its record to 4-0 following Saturday’s 41-17 victory over Central Michigan:

∎ Raise your hand if you figured to watch the first half from the stadium stands, then slip out and tailgate in the parking lots for the second. Sure you did. Central Michigan had other ideas while down by only seven (21-14) at intermission.

The Irish found themselves in a game thanks to an offense that started strong (three consecutive touchdowns), but went silent (missed field goal, punt, halftime) and a defense that was on its heels for much of the first half, How else to explain allowing Central Michigan (with the backup quarterback) to gain 160 yards and 10 first downs the first two quarters? Woof.

This one should’ve been way lopsided at half. Instead, it was way interesting. Not looking ahead? Yeah, right.

∎ Penalties, anyone? Again? Yep. A week after committing 10 infractions for 82 yards in the not-so-close win at North Carolina State, Notre Dame again battled its over-aggressiveness almost from the start when defensive end Joshua Burnham was tagged 15 yards for roughing the passer on the second play of Central Michigan’s second drive.

Gotta be aggressive, yes, but you also must be something the Irish haven’t been of late — disciplined. Later in the half, the Irish were dinged for another roughing the passer, this time Rylie Mills the culprit.

Two additional penalties — pass interference and offsides — set up Central Michigan’s touchdown just before half and made the second half more interesting.

Notre Dame had seven penalties through three quarters. Gotta be better. And smarter.

Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws in the third quarter against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

∎ It had to end sometime.

Early in the second quarter, quarterback Sam Hartman had been at the controls of 10 offensive drives inside Notre Dame Stadium. All 10 ended in touchdowns. Number 11? Not so much as the Irish drive stalled at midfield before a Spencer Shrader field goal attempt from 60 yards died in the end zone.

That football air must be thinner down in Raleigh, where Shrader banged in a school record 54-yard field goal the previous week. He should’ve made a 56-yarder, but clanged it against the left upright.

Hartman's first three scoring drives Saturday were ridiculous — 91, 75 and 87 yards with none needing more than 5:09.

∎ It’s Ohio State week. That’s it. That’s all. Just writing it − just thinking it − quickens the football pulse.

