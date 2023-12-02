Four numbers that highlight Sam Hauser’s impact for the Boston Celtics

In the NBA, players often make headlines for their elite shooting from beyond the arc or flashy dunks putting opponents on a poster. In the case of reserve Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser, affectionately dubbed “Slam Hauser,” there’s more to his game than meets the eye.

Four key numbers illuminate Hauser’s impact with the Celtics. From his usual 3-point precision terrorizing opponent’s defenses to unexpected defensive skills, Hauser’s contributions to the team extend far beyond the highlight reel material that usually grabs the attention of fans. The Virginia alum’s unexpected success dunking the ball has added a new dimension to his game, for one.

With five dunks in the first 18 games, including alley-oops and putback slams, Hauser has defied expectations.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear how else Hauser has been excelling for Boston in a clip from NBC Sports Boston.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire